Gofer Ice Cream

Ice cream
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$229K - $411K
Units as of 2022
7 40.0% over 3 years
Gofer Ice Cream was founded in Connecticut in 2002. The idea was the brainchild of Jay Ragusa, who first thought of the name and concept five years earlier while earning his MBA. 

Following an eight-year career on Wall Street, working as an analyst in UBS’s institutional investment management division, Ragusa transitioned into entrepreneur mode, launching Gofer Ice Cream.

Gofer Ice Cream offers a wide range of products, including razzles, milkshakes, ice cream floats, ice cream cakes, Gofer bites, sundaes, and more. The ice cream offered features flavor twist and flavor fusion, both of which may be considered revolutionary flavor innovations. Additionally, the soft-serve is put in homemade waffle cones, and select toppings can be added. The shops offer hard ice cream, soft serve, fat-free treats like “Gofer Lite,” yogurt, and smoothies, as well as Italian ice and sorbets, blended ice coffee, and ice cream cakes.

Since beginning to franchise in 2006, Gofer Ice Cream has opened several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise

Opening a Gofer Ice Cream franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Gofer Ice Cream franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the Gofer Ice Cream franchise and your local area to see if a Gofer Ice Cream franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Gofer Ice Cream has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the equipment, inventory, and startup. They also offer in-house financing for the accounts receivable and payroll if you qualify.

What Might Make a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Gofer Ice Cream franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise

If awarded a Gofer Ice Cream franchise, franchisees receive great support from the Gofer Ice Cream brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Gofer Ice Cream franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Gofer Ice Cream franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Gofer Ice Cream, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing Gofer Ice Cream franchisees and ask the Gofer Ice Cream franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Gofer Ice Cream

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Gofer Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Jay Ragusa, CEO
Corporate Address
869 High Ridge Rd.
Stamford, CT 06905
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
7 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gofer Ice Cream franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$229,000 - $411,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Gofer Ice Cream offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Gofer Ice Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
