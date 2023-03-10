Gofer Ice Cream was founded in Connecticut in 2002. The idea was the brainchild of Jay Ragusa, who first thought of the name and concept five years earlier while earning his MBA.

Following an eight-year career on Wall Street, working as an analyst in UBS’s institutional investment management division, Ragusa transitioned into entrepreneur mode, launching Gofer Ice Cream.

Gofer Ice Cream offers a wide range of products, including razzles, milkshakes, ice cream floats, ice cream cakes, Gofer bites, sundaes, and more. The ice cream offered features flavor twist and flavor fusion, both of which may be considered revolutionary flavor innovations. Additionally, the soft-serve is put in homemade waffle cones, and select toppings can be added. The shops offer hard ice cream, soft serve, fat-free treats like “Gofer Lite,” yogurt, and smoothies, as well as Italian ice and sorbets, blended ice coffee, and ice cream cakes.

Since beginning to franchise in 2006, Gofer Ice Cream has opened several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise

Opening a Gofer Ice Cream franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Gofer Ice Cream franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the Gofer Ice Cream franchise and your local area to see if a Gofer Ice Cream franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Gofer Ice Cream has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the equipment, inventory, and startup. They also offer in-house financing for the accounts receivable and payroll if you qualify.

What Might Make a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Gofer Ice Cream franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Gofer Ice Cream Franchise

If awarded a Gofer Ice Cream franchise, franchisees receive great support from the Gofer Ice Cream brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Gofer Ice Cream franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Gofer Ice Cream franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Gofer Ice Cream, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing Gofer Ice Cream franchisees and ask the Gofer Ice Cream franchising team questions.