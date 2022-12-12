- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
N/A
- Units as of 2024
-
6
Company Overview
About The Good Pour
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2023 (1 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|18
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|6 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Good Pour franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|Is franchise term renewable?
|No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|40 hours
|Classroom Training
|32 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Good Pour.
Great Clips
- description
- Hair salons
Decorating Den Interiors
- description
- Interior design and decorating services and products
Schlotzsky's
- description
- Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Eggs Up Grill
- description
- Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
From Iconic Pancakes to Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — 10 Fascinating Facts About Breakfast Giant IHOP
Discover 10 fascinating facts about IHOP, from its iconic pancakes and innovative marketing stunts to its community initiatives and global expansion.
Hit the Road with a Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck Franchise
Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck franchisees enjoy the freedom and flexibility of running their own business, setting their own hours, and choosing their location every day.
Walmart and Burger King's New Partnership Is Poised to Give a Boost to Franchise Traffic
The partnership could pave the way for future collaborations between retail giants and fast-food franchises, offering mutual customer acquisition and retention benefits.
A Popular Taco Bell Menu Item Could Soon Disappear From Some Locations
The brand is giving its franchisees the option to discontinue breakfast service, a move that reflects changing consumer behaviors and the challenges of the competitive breakfast market.
How To Buy A Semi-Absentee Franchise While Working A Full-Time Corporate Job
These seven strategies help you make sure your goals align with reality.
Circle K Owner Makes a Move Toward Acquiring 7-Eleven for a Staggering Sum
If successful, the 7-Eleven acquisition would be the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company.