The Good Pour

Retail wine and spirits
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
N/A
Units as of 2024
6 Decrease
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About The Good Pour

Industry Food
Related Categories Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded 2022
Parent Company The Good Pour Franchising LLC
Leadership Giuliana Horal, Co-Founder
Corporate Address 610 S. Maitland Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 6 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Good Pour franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Is franchise term renewable? No
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Good Pour.

Great Clips

description
Hair salons

Decorating Den Interiors

description
Interior design and decorating services and products

Schlotzsky's

description
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads

Eggs Up Grill

description
Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

From Iconic Pancakes to Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — 10 Fascinating Facts About Breakfast Giant IHOP

Discover 10 fascinating facts about IHOP, from its iconic pancakes and innovative marketing stunts to its community initiatives and global expansion.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

Hit the Road with a Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck Franchise

Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck franchisees enjoy the freedom and flexibility of running their own business, setting their own hours, and choosing their location every day.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Walmart and Burger King's New Partnership Is Poised to Give a Boost to Franchise Traffic

The partnership could pave the way for future collaborations between retail giants and fast-food franchises, offering mutual customer acquisition and retention benefits.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A Popular Taco Bell Menu Item Could Soon Disappear From Some Locations

The brand is giving its franchisees the option to discontinue breakfast service, a move that reflects changing consumer behaviors and the challenges of the competitive breakfast market.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How To Buy A Semi-Absentee Franchise While Working A Full-Time Corporate Job

These seven strategies help you make sure your goals align with reality.

By Gary Prenevost
Franchise

Circle K Owner Makes a Move Toward Acquiring 7-Eleven for a Staggering Sum

If successful, the 7-Eleven acquisition would be the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing