Company Overview

Pete Wakeman had been baking bread most of his life. As a child, he would help his aunt. In high school, he baked for his friends. During summer vacations, he sold bread from the roadside. In 1976, when Wakeman heard about a bakery in Great Falls, Montana, that was going under, he bought it. With the help of his wife, Laura, Wakeman established the Great Harvest Bread Co. and set about baking loaves for people in the Great Falls community. Soon, people from neighboring communities started asking about setting up their own Great Harvest locations. The first franchise opened in Kalispell, Montana. In 1983, the Wakemans converted their Great Falls bakery into a franchise and moved company headquarters to Dillon, Montana, so they could concentrate on the franchising end of their business. Great Harvest bakeries serve a variety of breads each day including honey whole wheat, white cheddar garlic, sunflower and cranberry orange.

Business Overview Franchising Since 1978 (45 years) # of employees at HQ 30 Where seeking This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US. This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Canada # of Units 173 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Great Harvest franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business. Initial Franchise Fee $35,000 Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems. Initial Investment $176,678 - $725,431 Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high. Net Worth Requirement $500,000 Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt. Cash Requirement $150,000 Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company. Veteran Incentives 15% off franchise fee Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company. Royalty Fee 5% Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis. What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee. Ad Royalty Fee 2.5% Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts. What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee. Term of Agreement 10 years Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last. What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee. Is franchise term renewable? Yes

Financing Options Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees. Third Party Financing Great Harvest has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses. On-The-Job Training 200 hours Classroom Training 93 hours Ongoing Support Purchasing Co-ops Newsletter Meetings & Conventions Toll-Free Line Grand Opening Online Support Security & Safety Procedures Lease Negotiation Field Operations Site Selection Proprietary Software Franchisee Intranet Platform Marketing Support Ad Templates Regional Advertising Social Media SEO Website Development Email Marketing Loyalty Program/App