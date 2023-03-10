Great Harvest

Bakery cafes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #331 last year
Initial investment
$177K - $725K
Units as of 2022
173 5% over 3 years
Company Overview

Pete Wakeman had been baking bread most of his life. As a child, he would help his aunt. In high school, he baked for his friends. During summer vacations, he sold bread from the roadside. In 1976, when Wakeman heard about a bakery in Great Falls, Montana, that was going under, he bought it. With the help of his wife, Laura, Wakeman established the Great Harvest Bread Co. and set about baking loaves for people in the Great Falls community. Soon, people from neighboring communities started asking about setting up their own Great Harvest locations. The first franchise opened in Kalispell, Montana. In 1983, the Wakemans converted their Great Falls bakery into a franchise and moved company headquarters to Dillon, Montana, so they could concentrate on the franchising end of their business. Great Harvest bakeries serve a variety of breads each day including honey whole wheat, white cheddar garlic, sunflower and cranberry orange.

About Great Harvest

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Bakery Cafes, Baked Goods, Miscellaneous Baked Goods
Founded
1976
Parent Company
Great Harvest Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Mike Ferretti, CEO
Corporate Address
28 S. Montana St.
Dillon, MT 59725
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1978 (45 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Canada

# of Units
173 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Great Harvest franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$176,678 - $725,431
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Great Harvest has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
93 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Great Harvest landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Great Harvest ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #2 in Bakery Cafes in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
