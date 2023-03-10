Signing out of account, Standby...
Greek From Greece was founded in 2017. It is headquartered in Palisades Park, New Jersey and began offering franchises in 2019.
Greek From Greece offers sandwiches, pies, syrupy sweets, and coffee to customers who may quickly become loyal to the cafe. Greek From Greece franchises should be comfortable and welcoming while employing a friendly, efficient staff.
Why You May Want To Start a Greek From Greece Franchise
A Greek From Greece franchisee should be a team leader willing to motivate others. They should be hard-working, cheerful, and passionate about the business. Greek From Greece has ambitious expansion plans and expects its franchisees to share the same drive for growth. Franchisees looking to open units outside of the United States may have to open multiple locations. Franchisees interested in opening units in the United States could also be encouraged to open multiple locations.
A franchisee will oversee the day-to-day operations of their Greek From Greece franchise. They will also ensure that their franchise meets the strict quality standards established by the Greek From Greece chain under their proven business model.
What Might Make a Greek From Greece Franchise a Good Choice?
Greek From Greece has spent a lot of time and effort establishing a solid supply chain that provides top-quality Greek products that are freshly prepared on-site. To provide an opportunity to diversify its offerings, Greek From Greece also offers a catering service.
To be part of the Greek From Greece team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Greek From Greece Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Greek From Greece franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Greek From Greece franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Greek From Greece franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Ask yourself if your community would accept trying Greek food, or if they are more comfortable with current area offerings.
Greek From Greece offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support for its franchisees. They will help you find a suitable site and prepare your Greek From Greece franchise before opening day.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Greek From Greece franchise.
Company Overview
About Greek From Greece
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Dreamfood USA LLC
- Leadership
- Georgios Drosos, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
416 E. Central Blvd.
Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 11
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 8 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Greek From Greece franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $456,100 - $1,314,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 104 hours
- Classroom Training
- 49 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
