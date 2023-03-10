Greek From Greece

Greek From Greece was founded in 2017. It is headquartered in Palisades Park, New Jersey and began offering franchises in 2019.

Greek From Greece offers sandwiches, pies, syrupy sweets, and coffee to customers who may quickly become loyal to the cafe. Greek From Greece franchises should be comfortable and welcoming while employing a friendly, efficient staff. 

Why You May Want To Start a Greek From Greece Franchise

A Greek From Greece franchisee should be a team leader willing to motivate others. They should be hard-working, cheerful, and passionate about the business. Greek From Greece has ambitious expansion plans and expects its franchisees to share the same drive for growth. Franchisees looking to open units outside of the United States may have to open multiple locations. Franchisees interested in opening units in the United States could also be encouraged to open multiple locations.

A franchisee will oversee the day-to-day operations of their Greek From Greece franchise. They will also ensure that their franchise meets the strict quality standards established by the Greek From Greece chain under their proven business model. 

What Might Make a Greek From Greece Franchise a Good Choice?

Greek From Greece has spent a lot of time and effort establishing a solid supply chain that provides top-quality Greek products that are freshly prepared on-site. To provide an opportunity to diversify its offerings, Greek From Greece also offers a catering service.

To be part of the Greek From Greece team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Greek From Greece Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Greek From Greece franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Greek From Greece franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Greek From Greece franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Ask yourself if your community would accept trying Greek food, or if they are more comfortable with current area offerings. 

Greek From Greece offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support for its franchisees. They will help you find a suitable site and prepare your Greek From Greece franchise before opening day.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Greek From Greece franchise.

Company Overview

About Greek From Greece

Related Categories
Mediterranean Food
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Dreamfood USA LLC
Leadership
Georgios Drosos, CEO
Corporate Address
416 E. Central Blvd.
Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
8 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Greek From Greece franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$456,100 - $1,314,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
104 hours
Classroom Training
49 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
