Harold “Groucho” Miller grew up in a Philadelphia orphanage where he dreamed up various recipes for salads, coleslaw, and sandwich dressings. In 1941, he came to Columbia, South Carolina, where Miller began Groucho’s Deli after earning the nickname, ‘Groucho.’

Over the years, Groucho’s Deli has continued serving sandwiches made of quality meat cuts and cheeses, with sides of their signature salad dressings, potato salads, and coleslaw. The restaurant chain has carved a niche for itself and began franchising in 2001.

Since beginning to franchise, Groucho’s Deli has opened over two dozen locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Groucho’s Deli Franchise

A good fit for Groucho's Deli would be a franchisee who's ready to carry the brand vision with the same passion as Miller himself. If you're all about quality and producing delicious menu items like ‘Groucho’ was, then you may want to stick around. Good business acumen and great people skills make great additions to applicant qualities, as well.

As you decide if opening a Groucho’s Deli franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Groucho’s Deli Franchise a Good Choice?

Groucho’s Deli lays its claim to fame to what the company has called its “80-Year proven performance” since its inception back in 1941. Groucho’s Deli may require minimal space out of which it operates, which could translate to lower initial setup costs. Coupled with its use of quality products, opening a Groucho’s Deli may be tempting.

To be part of the Groucho’s Deli franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Groucho’s Deli Franchise

Are you ready to become part of the Groucho’s Deli team? After you apply, the franchising team will be in touch with you to move on to the next step of the process. Once you sign the franchise agreement, it typically takes several months to open your location.

As it is with any other business opportunity, you may have many questions about the process of owning a franchise, the daily operations, and so on. Be sure to note your questions and field them to the franchising team members. It would also be a good idea to seek out existing franchisees or mingle with them on the discovery day to find out as much as you can about owning a Groucho's Deli franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Groucho’s Deli brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.