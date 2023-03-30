HBCannU is a cannabis brand that started its operations in 2016 in the Southeast U.S. and touts itself as the first fully Black-owned franchised cannabis brand in the United States. Apart from selling HBCannU CBD products, the franchise offers cannabis education and cancer and recidivism programs. Consumers can also make online orders and purchase special HBCannU franchise merchandise.

Franchising since 2020, the HBCannU franchise is inspired by and rooted in the Marcus Garvey “Do For Self” Pan African Philosophy. As a result, HBCannU focuses on educating the public on how the cannabis industry works and the benefits of responsibly sourced CBD products. By franchising its business model, HBCannU hopes to keep creating history while providing employment and ownership opportunities to anyone with a mission of elevating the community of people of color.

Why You May Want to Start an HBCannU Franchise

The cannabis industry in the United States may be becoming more popular as the years continue to go by. If you are passionate about cannabis and are interested in informing the public about the benefits of CBD, becoming an HBCannU franchisee may be a viable option.

What Might Make an HBCannU Franchise a Good Choice?

Becoming an HBCannU franchisee may open you up to new opportunities while providing you with a workable business model. For instance, HBCannU has designed its opportunities to streamline its business model to reduce overhead expenses. HBCannU also offers single-unit franchise opportunities in regions that it believes may be penetrable by a HBCannU franchise.

With a single-unit franchise option, you may operate an HBCannU location in a territory that you choose—this allows you to decide the size of your territory and expand depending on the terms agreed upon.

To be part of the HBCannU franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an HBCannU Franchise

As you decide if opening a HBCannU franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an HBCannU franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the HBCannU franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the HBCannU brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.