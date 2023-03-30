FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$110K - $166K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

HBCannU is a cannabis brand that started its operations in 2016 in the Southeast U.S. and touts itself as the first fully Black-owned franchised cannabis brand in the United States. Apart from selling HBCannU CBD products, the franchise offers cannabis education and cancer and recidivism programs. Consumers can also make online orders and purchase special HBCannU franchise merchandise.

Franchising since 2020, the HBCannU franchise is inspired by and rooted in the Marcus Garvey “Do For Self” Pan African Philosophy. As a result, HBCannU focuses on educating the public on how the cannabis industry works and the benefits of responsibly sourced CBD products. By franchising its business model, HBCannU hopes to keep creating history while providing employment and ownership opportunities to anyone with a mission of elevating the community of people of color.

Why You May Want to Start an HBCannU Franchise

The cannabis industry in the United States may be becoming more popular as the years continue to go by. If you are passionate about cannabis and are interested in informing the public about the benefits of CBD, becoming an HBCannU franchisee may be a viable option.

What Might Make an HBCannU Franchise a Good Choice?

Becoming an HBCannU franchisee may open you up to new opportunities while providing you with a workable business model. For instance, HBCannU has designed its opportunities to streamline its business model to reduce overhead expenses. HBCannU also offers single-unit franchise opportunities in regions that it believes may be penetrable by a HBCannU franchise.

With a single-unit franchise option, you may operate an HBCannU location in a territory that you choose—this allows you to decide the size of your territory and expand depending on the terms agreed upon.

To be part of the HBCannU franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an HBCannU Franchise 

As you decide if opening a HBCannU franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an HBCannU franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the HBCannU franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the HBCannU brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About HBCannU

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Products, CBD
Founded
2016
Leadership
Huey Abeyi, CEO
Corporate Address
212 Friesian Wy.
Sanford, FL 32773

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HBCannU franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$109,850 - $165,500
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like HBCannU? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to HBCannU.

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Request Info

Elevated Wellness

CBD
Learn More

Discover CBD

Hemp-derived CBD products
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing