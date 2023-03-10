House of Chimney Cakes

Chimney cakes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$152K - $220K
Units as of 2021
3 200.0% over 3 years
Street food culture may be one of the most authentic indulgences worldwide. For many people, sampling exciting assortments is an everyday treat. House of Chimney Cakes is a brand that was born from a passionate love for Kürtöskalács, the official Hungarian dessert.

Founded in 2017, House of Chimney Cakes serves customers with ice-cream-filled fresh chimney cakes decorated with toppings of choice. They believe that eating the pillow pastry cone is an out-of-world experience for dessert lovers who tease their taste buds with each precious bite.

Customers may adore House of Chimney Cake’s handcrafted desserts and the range of decorated delights that are both delicious and Insta-worthy.

House of Chimney Cakes began franchising in 2019 and is actively seeking to add franchisees to its name in both the United States and Europe.

Why You May Want To Start a House of Chimney Cakes Franchise

House of Chimney Cakes is a cake shop with a unique offering, and its popularity is expected to be driven by its excellent signature creations with no equivalent. Fans of the cake shop may consider it the go-to sweet destination that's constantly evolving to meet their needs.

House of Chimney Cakes is seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are willing to manage the daily operations of running a cake shop. 

Opening a House of Chimney Cakes franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

With two types of opportunities, including the single unit and area development franchises, House of Chimney Cakes may cater to your unique needs as a franchisee. The brand gives exclusive territories with both franchise types in an effort to help franchisees succeed.

What Might Make a House of Chimney Cakes Franchise a Good Choice?

House of Chimney Cakes wishes to be a place where customers can get delectable Hungarian sweet bread, congregating with loved ones to enjoy chimney cakes that are both delicious and worthy conversation starters. Franchisees are responsible for growing the established brand and delivering the quality that customers should come to love.

To be part of the House of Chimney Cakes team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements. 

How To Open a House of Chimney Cakes Franchise

House of Chimney Cakes understands that operating a cake shop for new franchisees can seem daunting at first. As a result, the brand offers comprehensive hands-on training to equip franchisees with all the expertise and skills necessary for success in an effort to make the process easier.

As you decide if opening a House of Chimney Cakes franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a House of Chimney Cakes would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the House of Chimney Cakes franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About House of Chimney Cakes

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Baked Goods
Founded
2017
Leadership
Omar Lara, CEO
Corporate Address
173 Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Texas

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a House of Chimney Cakes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$152,220 - $220,350
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
House of Chimney Cakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
