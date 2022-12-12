Hummingbird Music School

Music lessons, classes, and camps
Initial investment
$53K - $99K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Hummingbird Music School

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Music
Founded 2015
Leadership Francesca Draughon, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address 2261 Market St., #5984
San Francisco, CA 94114
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: California
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Hummingbird Music School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000 - $55,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$53,102 - $99,222
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 2 hours
Classroom Training 17 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
