With a variety of designs, Image Studios is a designer and operator of hair salons. Image Studios may be known for its luxurious spaces that allow stylists and clients to thrive. Their store designs include glass storefronts, LED lighting, high exposed ceilings, and stained concrete. Their floor plans may be innovative, modern, and conducive to hair styling workflow so creators and clients alike can sit back and enjoy the hairstyling process while their hair processes. 

Founded in 2010, Image Studios started its journey in Utah, and with more than a dozen locations in the United States, your Image Studios franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start an Image Studios Franchise

Image Studios is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service. They should also be hungry for success and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening an Image Studios location may be a worthwhile endeavour.

Image Studios has purposefully designed its suites and businesses to give franchisees the freedom to operate their store. While Image Studios gives their franchisees freedom, they also provide marketing materials and industry training to assist your franchise as it grows in your community. Image Studios will strive to offer you all the support you need, up to and including after you open your franchise.

What Might Make an Image Studios Franchise a Good Choice?

Image Studios saw how traditional salons operated and seized the opportunity to disrupt the ecosystem by reinventing how hair is dyed. They believe everything is about image, and strive to act like it, treating their customers well. Image Studio is constantly evolving to ensure its designs and suites are up to date with the latest trends in an effort to allow your clientele to keep coming back for years to come.

Opening an Image Studios franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Image Studios may offer you the opportunity to run your business as an absentee owner, potentially giving you the chance to spend more time doing what you want to do.

How To Open an Image Studios Franchise

To be part of the Image Studios team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Image Studios, you should perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Image Studios franchise would do well in your community.

You may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Image Studios team any questions as you explore the brand and begin the franchising process.

Company Overview

About Image Studios

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Salon Suites, Miscellaneous Business Services, Hair Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2010
Leadership
Taylor Lamont, COO
Corporate Address
1370 S. 2100 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Image Studios franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$54,750
Initial Investment
$839,450 - $1,986,250
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Image Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Image Studios landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

