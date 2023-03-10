With a variety of designs, Image Studios is a designer and operator of hair salons. Image Studios may be known for its luxurious spaces that allow stylists and clients to thrive. Their store designs include glass storefronts, LED lighting, high exposed ceilings, and stained concrete. Their floor plans may be innovative, modern, and conducive to hair styling workflow so creators and clients alike can sit back and enjoy the hairstyling process while their hair processes.

Founded in 2010, Image Studios started its journey in Utah, and with more than a dozen locations in the United States, your Image Studios franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start an Image Studios Franchise

Image Studios is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service. They should also be hungry for success and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening an Image Studios location may be a worthwhile endeavour.

Image Studios has purposefully designed its suites and businesses to give franchisees the freedom to operate their store. While Image Studios gives their franchisees freedom, they also provide marketing materials and industry training to assist your franchise as it grows in your community. Image Studios will strive to offer you all the support you need, up to and including after you open your franchise.

What Might Make an Image Studios Franchise a Good Choice?

Image Studios saw how traditional salons operated and seized the opportunity to disrupt the ecosystem by reinventing how hair is dyed. They believe everything is about image, and strive to act like it, treating their customers well. Image Studio is constantly evolving to ensure its designs and suites are up to date with the latest trends in an effort to allow your clientele to keep coming back for years to come.

Opening an Image Studios franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Image Studios may offer you the opportunity to run your business as an absentee owner, potentially giving you the chance to spend more time doing what you want to do.

How To Open an Image Studios Franchise

To be part of the Image Studios team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Image Studios, you should perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Image Studios franchise would do well in your community.

You may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Image Studios team any questions as you explore the brand and begin the franchising process.