In 2012, Len Hayko Jr. and Kimberlee White decided to start a company. They wanted to create a boxing studio specifically customized to female clients. Len and Kimberlee were not fitness or health gurus. However, they knew that a good fitness studio geared towards women needs great workouts, awesome instructors, killer music, and a great environment.

Len and Kimberlee opened their first Jabz Boxing studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2012. In 2014, the duo started franchising the company with the help of other fitness enthusiasts. It has since opened over one dozen franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Jabz Boxing Franchise

Jabz Boxing is looking for franchisees from different backgrounds. Franchisees do not need to have experience in the fitness industry to apply for a Jabz Boxing franchise. Generally, Jabz Boxing franchisees should have a passion for helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Potential Jabz Boxing franchisees should be personable and have proven leadership and organizational skills. Franchisees with Jabz Boxing may be interacting with clients and employees every day. Therefore, it is important that clients and customers feel comfortable in the Jabz Boxing studio and franchisees can comfortably work with people.

Opening a Jabz Boxing franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Jabz Boxing Franchise a Good Choice?

Jabz Boxing is a boxing gym dedicated to women and their fitness needs. Jabz Boxing may fill an underserved niche in the fitness market between these two features. Classes are conducted in a group setting, guided by a certified coach. The coach can modify the workouts depending on the client's fitness level. The coach will also demonstrate each exercise and make sure clients perform them correctly.

To be part of the Jabz Boxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Jabz Boxing Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Jabz Boxing, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jabz Boxing franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Jabz Boxing brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Jabz Boxing franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Jabz Boxing franchisees typically receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Jabz Boxing franchise.