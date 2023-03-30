Founded in 2015, J’adore focuses on providing high-quality aesthetic services such as microblading, semi-permanent makeup, and scalp micro-pigmentation. The franchise is under the leadership of Bianca Davis, who is also the current CEO/owner.

Franchising since 2017, J’adore uses either a manual hand tool (for microblading) or a tattoo-like machine (PMU machine) to place pigment under the skin to replicate a natural makeup look. You can also find eyelash extensions, lash lifts, and other aesthetic services focused on enhancing basic facials, peels, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, and microneedling.

J’adore’s mission is to customize its services to match the needs of all its clients. Believing it is among the cosmetic and tattooing industry leaders, J’adore attempts to provide excellent services for its clients and may be a highly-rated employer for aspiring artists.

Why You May Want to Start a J’adore Franchise

If you are currently working in the cosmetic and tattooing industry and would like to grow, currently have a business in the beauty industry but would love to expand, or are a potential franchisee and would like to staff your beauty studio, J’adore may be what you are looking for.

Opening a J’adore franchise may offer a higher chance at a positive outcome than investing in a new brand that could struggle to penetrate the ever-competitive cosmetic and tattooing industry.

What may set J’adore apart is its signature pigments, tools, and PMU machines that they believe will allow the franchise to grow over time.

What Might Make a J’adore Franchise a Good Choice?

Apart from what it believes is impeccable beauty and cosmetic services, J’adore offers a studio, an academy, joint studio and academy, and co-branded services to help franchisees hit the ground running. J’adore also focuses on customizing its services based on the client’s needs; this may open up opportunities for more clients to jump on board.

Touch ups are typically only required once a year, with plenty of services and certification courses such as microblading, permanent eyeliner, scalp micropigmentation, microneedling, facial treatments, eyelash lifts, eyelash extensions, laser-free tattoo, and permanent lipstick.

To be part of the J’adore team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a J’adore Franchise

Before opening a J’adore franchise, conduct research to make sure that the business can do well in your area. Due diligence is always essential before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement.

After submitting your application, providing your basic information, and being awarded a franchise, you will receive a great deal of support from the J’adore company headquarters, which is located in Lake Mary, Florida. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees benefit from ongoing support, marketing support, proprietary products, and preferred vendor relationships.