Customers enjoying a steaming bowl of ramen, slow-cooked to mouth-watering perfection in a flavorful broth, is what Jinya Ramen Bar strives to be known for.

The Jinya Ramen Bar menu is made up of a delectable selection of slow-cooked ramen in six different broths. These broths come alive after being simmered with chicken, whole pork bones, and vegetables for no less than 20 hours. The Jinya Ramen Bar restaurants may have a sleek and contemporary Japanese ambiance that brings the food to life in an atmosphere that feels like home.

Jinya Ramen Bar opened for business in 2010 and began franchising in 2012. There are over 30 Jinya Ramen Bar locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise

The founder, Tomo Takahashi, opened the restaurant to keep his father's dream alive. When Tomo first came to the U.S. in 2010 and couldn't find any authentic Japanese ramen to enjoy, he knew that he had to recreate it and created Jinya Ramen Bar in the U.S., serving up authentic Japanese dishes with traditional Japanese charm.

To start and own a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise, you should be passionate about ramen. The process through which the noodles are prepared, through dedication and passion, carries the spirit of the Jinya Ramen Bar. A franchisee should also be meticulous and have keen attention to detail.

What Might Make a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

The Jinya Ramen Bar menu is unique thanks to its offering of slow-cooked ramen in flavorful broths. With the business riding on the family legacy, they have grown with locations in multiple states and could expand to a location near you. 

Jinya Ramen Bar has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the Jinya Ramen Bar brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Jinya Ramen Bar offers its franchisees training which includes an initial training program as well as on-the-job training. Franchisees with Jinya Ramen Bar will enjoy marketing and technological support as they run their business. The franchisor has partnered with third-party financiers to help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

To be part of the Jinya Ramen Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Company Overview

About Jinya Ramen Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Jinya Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Rio Gueli, COO
Corporate Address
3334 Burton Ave.
Burbank, CA 91504
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
45 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$1,395,000 - $3,066,000
Net Worth Requirement
$3,000,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jinya Ramen Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
366 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jinya Ramen Bar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jinya Ramen Bar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #422 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #3 in Asian Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

