Customers enjoying a steaming bowl of ramen, slow-cooked to mouth-watering perfection in a flavorful broth, is what Jinya Ramen Bar strives to be known for.

The Jinya Ramen Bar menu is made up of a delectable selection of slow-cooked ramen in six different broths. These broths come alive after being simmered with chicken, whole pork bones, and vegetables for no less than 20 hours. The Jinya Ramen Bar restaurants may have a sleek and contemporary Japanese ambiance that brings the food to life in an atmosphere that feels like home.

Jinya Ramen Bar opened for business in 2010 and began franchising in 2012. There are over 30 Jinya Ramen Bar locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise

The founder, Tomo Takahashi, opened the restaurant to keep his father's dream alive. When Tomo first came to the U.S. in 2010 and couldn't find any authentic Japanese ramen to enjoy, he knew that he had to recreate it and created Jinya Ramen Bar in the U.S., serving up authentic Japanese dishes with traditional Japanese charm.

To start and own a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise, you should be passionate about ramen. The process through which the noodles are prepared, through dedication and passion, carries the spirit of the Jinya Ramen Bar. A franchisee should also be meticulous and have keen attention to detail.

What Might Make a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

The Jinya Ramen Bar menu is unique thanks to its offering of slow-cooked ramen in flavorful broths. With the business riding on the family legacy, they have grown with locations in multiple states and could expand to a location near you.

Jinya Ramen Bar has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Jinya Ramen Bar Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the Jinya Ramen Bar brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Jinya Ramen Bar offers its franchisees training which includes an initial training program as well as on-the-job training. Franchisees with Jinya Ramen Bar will enjoy marketing and technological support as they run their business. The franchisor has partnered with third-party financiers to help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

To be part of the Jinya Ramen Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.