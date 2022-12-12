Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee

Coffee
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$415K - $2M
Units as of 2025
612 Increase 19.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee

Industry Food
Related Categories Coffee
Founded 2002
Parent Company NFCGC Franchises LLC
Leadership Pablo Marquez, Senior Key Account Manager
Corporate Address 8333 N.W. 53rd St., #450
Doral, FL 33166

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2011 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ 400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 612 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$414,500 - $1,977,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$2,000,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20 hours
Classroom Training 23 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee.

Next Day Access

description
Wheelchair ramps, grab bars, stairlifts, and other accessibility and mobility products

Schlotzsky's

description
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads

Moe's Southwest Grill

description
Mexican food

Boost Home Healthcare

description
Home healthcare

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here's Why It Matters

Women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Every Thriving Business Owner Must Go Through the 'Hell Zone'

Between your first success and true scale, there lies a brutal, unavoidable stretch.

By David Barr
Franchise

What 4 Hot Franchise Trends Say About How We Live Now

Why are people spending more in these franchise categories, and what does that say about consumers today and opportunities for franchisees tomorrow?

By Kim Klavin
Franchise

This Florist Saw 3 Problems In the Flower Industry. Now His Business Is Growing Like Crazy.

French Florist was once a struggling florist shop in Los Angeles. Here's how it transformed into an innovative franchise that's taking on the industry.

By Jason Feifer
Franchise

Why Owning a Seasonal Business Is So Lucrative

Some franchises are very seasonal. That makes it easier for you to buy a second business

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The 10 Hottest Trends in Franchising in 2026

Want to buy into a buzzy business? Look no further than these franchises.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing