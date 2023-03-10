Keppner Boxing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$120K - $233K
Units as of 2021
2 100.0% over 3 years
Many people chase fitness with a passion, and getting a simple gym subscription could be the first step towards change. But fitness enthusiasts may slowly realize that one needs discipline and support to stay fit. Keppner Boxing understands customer needs and provides a safe and caring environment to guarantee that everyone has the power to punch their way into healthy lifestyles.

Founded in 2013, Keppner Boxing introduced a fresh idea to the gym lifestyle by focusing exclusively on boxing. For customers, Keppner Boxing is where boxing classes, training, and courses reward them with discipline, self-defense skills, and fitness.

Customers may love Keppner Boxing because they can walk in and find a team ready to help them without judgment. Keppner Boxing doesn't look at one's previous experience and instead taps into the customer's motivation to change their lives.

Why You May Want To Start a Keppner Boxing Franchise

If you love to positively impact individuals' lives, then opening a Keppner Boxing franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. The brand is actively looking for enthusiastic individuals about fitness and health. Also, franchisees with competent management skills and strong sales and marketing skills may have an added advantage.

Opening a Keppner Boxing franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. The brand may have market applicability in the fitness industry, given its strong appeal amongst fitness lovers.

What Might Make a Keppner Boxing Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchise, Keppner Boxing packs a punch where fitness is concerned. It offers an environment where trainees can visit and experience quality training to match their needs. From high-intensity fitness boxing classes, total-body training with contact boxing, and hands-on personal training, there may be something for everyone at Keppner Boxing.

Franchisees should expect to take charge of running their facilities and managing coaches to ensure customers get what they need with each visit. To be more efficient, franchisees may take advantage of the brand's operations model that may be proven and successful.

To be part of the Keppner Boxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Keppner Boxing Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Keppner Boxing would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Keppner Boxing franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Keppner Boxing team throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees will receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Keppner Boxing franchise.

Company Overview

About Keppner Boxing

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Keppner Boxing Inc.
Leadership
keith keppner, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
189 Ashbrook Dr.
Athens, GA 30605
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Keppner Boxing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$119,958 - $233,100
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Keppner Boxing offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
Keppner Boxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
