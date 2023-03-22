Kidbus LLC

Mobile playgrounds
FREE Franchise Guide!

Company Overview

About Kidbus LLC

Industry
Business Opportunity
Related Categories
Business Opportunity
Founded
2016
Corporate Address
19 Brook Dr.
Hope Valley, RI 02832
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since
2018 (5 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2018)

Additional Information

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kidbus LLC.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment
$50,000 - $70,000
Is business term renewable?
N/A
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Additional Training
Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this business be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kidbus LLC? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kidbus LLC.

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing