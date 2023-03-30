Kidokinetics
Initial investment
$79K - $93K
Children who engage in sports get to exercise and make friends as they develop skills to last them a lifetime. Kidokinetics supports all-around sports fitness for kids of all ages. Physical education is essential, and Kidokinetics feels it's never too early to jump into a pair of shorts, get sweaty, and have fun. 

Started by Terri Braun in 2000, Kidokinetics specializes in providing elite high-energy sports and fitness classes for young boys and girls. By providing all the sports equipment children need to play, Kidokinetics may bring fun to life anywhere in the community. 

After beginning to franchise in 2006, Kidokinetics has expanded to multiple locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Kidokinetics Franchise

Kidokinetics is popular among parents, teachers, and kids who appreciate its positive efforts in building confidence and a love for physical exercise. Model franchisees are people who can take the program's missions to heart and inspire kids to go from start to finish at their own pace. 

If you believe that every kid deserves a sporting chance, Kidokinetics could be an excellent franchise for you. The Kidokinetics business model provides a strong foundation for franchisees to grow while changing the lives of children, one exercise at a time.

Opening a Kidokinetics franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make Kidokinetics Franchise a Good Choice?

Kidokinetics believes it is more than a sports and fitness program. Its commitment and dedication to the welfare of children may make it an outstanding organization. Kidokinetics works around school schedules and local programs, bringing sporting activities and fun straight to the kids. 

Franchisees are responsible for creating ideas for classes, lesson plans, and programs to keep kids proactive during playtime. Regardless of a child's ability and level, Kidokinetics assures a safe and non-competitive fun environment for learning. 

To be part of the Kidokinetics team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Kidokinetics Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Kidokinetics would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Kidokinetics franchising team questions.

If awarded a Kidokinetics franchise, franchisees can access a time-tested operations manual, training, and guidance. Along with access to the Kidokinetics trademarked name and logo, franchisees may also benefit from its professional in-house marketing materials, plans, and strategies. Continuous support is also guaranteed for franchisees once their locations have opened because mission-driven progress is prioritized to the Kidokinetics brand. 

Company Overview

About Kidokinetics

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Kidokinetics Franchise LLC
Leadership
David Pazgan, Director
Corporate Address
10428 W. State Rd. 84, #1
Davie, FL 33324
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
19 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kidokinetics franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$79,400 - $92,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kidokinetics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
23 hours
Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
