The Lapidus Clinic

Clinic and med spa
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$102K - $125K
Units as of 2023
1 arrow up 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About The Lapidus Clinic

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Med Spas
Founded
2017
Leadership
Yelena Lapidus, CEO
Corporate Address
6685 Bay Laurel Pl.
Avila Beach, CA 93424

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2023 (2023-2023 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Lapidus Clinic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$102,000 - $125,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6.5-7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Lapidus Clinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
29.5 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Lapidus Clinic? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Lapidus Clinic landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Lapidus Clinic.

Elements Massage

description
Therapeutic massage services

UPS Store, The

description
Postal, business, printing, and communications services

Pearle Vision

description
Eye care and eyewear

Joint Chiropractic, The

description
Chiropractic services

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

What Makes Scenthound a Top New & Emerging Franchise

Focusing on out what dogs and their owners actually need helped Scenthound CEO Tim Vogelcreate a successful franchise system.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How to Harness the Power and Money of a Crowd Through Crowdfunding

You don't have to be rich, succumb to ever-growing interest rates, run the risk of your bank collapsing or use your house as collateral to build a franchise. All you have to do is find the right crowd.

By Kenny Rose
Business News

Woman Ties the Knot at White Castle Almost 30 Years After the Chain Gave Her Free Food as a Homeless Teen

Jamie West was just 12 years old when she ran away from the foster care system.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business

Using these tips, you can maximize the benefits of franchise ownership and take your business to the next level.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business News

Florida Burger King to Pay $8 Million to Customer Who Slipped and Fell in Restaurant Bathroom

The case marks one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida's history.

By Sam Silverman
Franchise

6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement

Want to get out of your franchise agreement? Here are six things to consider

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing