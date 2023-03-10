Launch Entertainment

Family entertainment centers
Initial investment
$1.9M - $4.5M
Units as of 2022
23 23% over 3 years
Founded in 2012, Launch Trampoline Park is a service-based business specializing in providing indoor fun for children and adults. It is an ideal location for adventure for the whole family and fun events. They are a player in the family entertainment industry. 

The first Launch Trampoline Park locations opened in 2012 in Warwick, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut. After experiencing success, the co-founders, Rob Arnold and Ty Law, offered franchise opportunities after replicating and fine-tuning the processes. They began franchising in 2013 and there are now over 25 locations throughout the United States. A Launch Trampoline Park offers exciting adventures such as the cliffhanger, battle pit, the trampoline courts, the Krave restaurant, fury laser tag, and dodgeball.

Why You May Want to Start a Launch Trampoline Park Franchise

As a franchisee, you are expected to understand and implement the proven business system and offer your clients fun in an exciting, safe space with various types of activities and adventures. Launch Trampoline Park may have access to some of the lowest insurance rates in the industry because they have very good safety procedures.

Launch Trampoline Park offers franchisees comprehensive training and operational and marketing support. It is also an excellent place to work because they have a great culture that is fun-inspired, positive, and forward-thinking. You may impact your community by giving customers a space to be adventurous and have fun as a family.

What Might Make a Launch Trampoline Park Franchise a Good Choice?

Launch Trampoline Park franchisees may get all the support they need to succeed from the in-house graphics team, to the real estate team, to the marketing and social media team. The locations usually have tens of thousands of visitors annually. 

Launch Trampoline Park produces in-house manufacturing of its attractions and trampoline equipment. This may help provide replacement parts and keep the costs low for franchisees while ensuring room for flexibility, innovation, and custom requirements. 

Franchisees may be able to diversify their offerings by doing things such as hosting birthday parties and other social events, offering competitive prices, merchandise, an arcade, a Krave pizza restaurant, and locker rentals. By offering memorable experiences, you can gain repeat business. 

How To Open a Launch Trampoline Park Franchise

As you decide if opening a Launch Trampoline Park franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Launch Trampoline Park franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Launch Trampoline Park franchising team questions. 

Before you launch your Launch Trampoline Park, you will undergo an extensive training program. After you sign the franchise agreement, it will take multiple months for you to open your outlet. 

Company Overview

About Launch Entertainment

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2012
Leadership
Rob Arnold, CEO
Corporate Address
920 Bald Hill Rd., #B
Warwick, RI 02886
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
23 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Launch Entertainment franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$1,899,900 - $4,524,500
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Launch Entertainment has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
105 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Launch Entertainment landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
