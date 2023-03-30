Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$24K - $50K
- Units as of 2021
-
2 0.0% over 3 years
Leafs of Three is a franchise dedicated to offering high-end poison ivy removal services. Started in 2006 by three siblings, the company is committed to helping residential owners eliminate poisonous plants such as ivy, oak sumac, and vines from their properties.
Every year, some people are hospitalized while trying to do away with harmful plants, Leafs of Three offers solutions to such problems. Leafs of Three is hinged on three central values; retention philosophy, long-term commitments, and repeat business. Leafs of Three aims to provide the best services possible and save its customers from immeasurable pain, suffering, and incurring many costs due to poisonous plants.
Why You May Want to Start a Leafs of Three Franchise
If you are looking for a change in professions and unsure where to start, becoming a Leafs of Three franchise can be a good opportunity. You do not have to possess any skills in poisonous plant management; only passion and sound business management skills are needed. Also, personal qualities such as self-motivation, discipline, readiness to take on real challenges, and uniqueness are highly encouraged.
The services provided by Leafs of Three are in constant demand, which may explain why the company has experienced success since it was founded. In a region where poison ivy and other toxic plants are an issue, Leaf of Three poisonous plants removal services may be likely to thrive.
What Might Make a Leafs of Three Franchise a Good Choice?
As a Leafs of Three franchisees, you may benefit from affordable startup costs, lower operational costs, and high demand for your services.
The company works to educate people on the benefits of poison plant removal services and routine care and seeks to create a place of purpose, safety, and support. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.
Opening a Leafs of Three franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Leafs of Three Franchise
To be part of the Leafs of Three franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
The process of opening a Leafs of Three franchise is straightforward. However, you must be sure that it is a path that you want to pursue.
As you decide if opening a Leafs of Three franchise is the right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Leafs of Three franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Leafs of Three franchise.
Company Overview
About Leafs Of Three
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Lawn & Tree Care
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Ivy Wranglers LLC
- Leadership
- Larry Atkins, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5265 Brigham Rd.
Goodrich, MI 48438
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leafs Of Three franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $23,675 - $49,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 3 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 69 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Website Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Leafs Of Three? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Leafs Of Three.
Lawn Doctor
Pool Scouts
Weed Man
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.