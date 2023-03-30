Leafs Of Three
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$24K - $50K
Units as of 2021
2 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Leafs of Three is a franchise dedicated to offering high-end poison ivy removal services. Started in 2006 by three siblings, the company is committed to helping residential owners eliminate poisonous plants such as ivy, oak sumac, and vines from their properties. 

Every year, some people are hospitalized while trying to do away with harmful plants, Leafs of Three offers solutions to such problems. Leafs of Three is hinged on three central values; retention philosophy, long-term commitments, and repeat business. Leafs of Three aims to provide the best services possible and save its customers from immeasurable pain, suffering, and incurring many costs due to poisonous plants.

Why You May Want to Start a Leafs of Three Franchise 

If you are looking for a change in professions and unsure where to start, becoming a Leafs of Three franchise can be a good opportunity. You do not have to possess any skills in poisonous plant management; only passion and sound business management skills are needed. Also, personal qualities such as self-motivation, discipline, readiness to take on real challenges, and uniqueness are highly encouraged.

The services provided by Leafs of Three are in constant demand, which may explain why the company has experienced success since it was founded. In a region where poison ivy and other toxic plants are an issue, Leaf of Three poisonous plants removal services may be likely to thrive.

What Might Make a Leafs of Three Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Leafs of Three franchisees, you may benefit from affordable startup costs, lower operational costs, and high demand for your services. 

The company works to educate people on the benefits of poison plant removal services and routine care and seeks to create a place of purpose, safety, and support. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.

Opening a Leafs of Three franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Leafs of Three Franchise

To be part of the Leafs of Three franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

The process of opening a Leafs of Three franchise is straightforward. However, you must be sure that it is a path that you want to pursue. 

As you decide if opening a Leafs of Three franchise is the right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Leafs of Three franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Leafs of Three franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Leafs Of Three

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Ivy Wranglers LLC
Leadership
Larry Atkins, President/CEO
Corporate Address
5265 Brigham Rd.
Goodrich, MI 48438

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leafs Of Three franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$23,675 - $49,800
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
69 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Leafs Of Three? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Leafs Of Three.

Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Ranked #83
Learn More

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Weed Man

Lawn care
Ranked #171
Learn More

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing