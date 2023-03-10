Lean Kitchen Company
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$151K - $441K
Units as of 2023
34 112.5% over 3 years
Lean Kitchen Company is a miscellaneous food and beverage business that is headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri. It was founded in 2016 and has been offering franchising services since 2018. Lean Kitchen Company has opened over 20 locations throughout the United States.

Not many people prefer being in the kitchen for hours on end to prepare meals. That's where Lean Kitchen Company comes in, saving its customers both time and money by preparing fresh and high-quality balanced meals. Meals from Lean Kitchen Company may help the body meet its desired nutrients while supporting customers to achieve their overall health goals.

The company advocates eating with purpose by prepping a balanced diet of lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and fibrous vegetables. Lean Kitchen Company offers several services: breakfast and brunch catering, buffet catering, vegan options, diner catering, gluten-free options, holiday catering, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Lean Kitchen Company Franchise

As a potential franchisee of Lean Kitchen Company, you should be outgoing, self-driven, and have team leadership skills. Experience and a passion for nutrition and fitness is an advantage for the ideal Lean Kitchen Company franchise candidate. Additionally, the brand expects that franchisees adhere to high hygiene standards.

Opening a Lean Kitchen Company franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Lean Kitchen Company Franchise a Good Choice?

With a background in professional sport and sports nutrition, the founders of Lean Kitchen Company desired to provide a quality guaranteed eatery that can help customers achieve a healthy lifestyle while enjoying delicious meals. Lean Kitchen Company makes the highest quality meals, using fresh ingredients with no added preservatives, colors, sugars, or flavors to their dishes. Additionally, absentee ownership is allowed. However, a franchisee is expected to manage daily operations, hire trained professionals, and ensure customer satisfaction.

To be part of the Lean Kitchen Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

Lean Kitchen Company has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a Lean Kitchen Company Franchise

Before opening a Lean Kitchen Company franchise, the company provides many hours of on-the-job training and more than a few hours of classroom training. They supervise the planning and building stages while offering guidance in the development process of a franchisee's first location. A potential franchisee will also be given market support throughout the entire development period.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lean Kitchen Company franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Lean Kitchen Company

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Lean Kitchen Enterprises
Leadership
Austin Evans, CEO
Corporate Address
1331 S. Belt Hwy.
St. Joseph, MO 64507
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
34 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lean Kitchen Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$151,450 - $440,750
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Lean Kitchen Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Lean Kitchen Company? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Lean Kitchen Company ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #51 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #7 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Lean Kitchen Company.

