Legends Boxing was founded by brothers Andrew and Rob Scott. The two had a passion for boxing from an early age. In 2013, they founded Legends Boxing to provide a safe, inclusive gym. A Legends Boxing franchise is expected to provide a place to learn and grow as a community in a fun and challenging environment that is an alternative to a traditional gym.

With a thriving business, Legends Boxing ultimately decided to begin franchising in 2017. There are several Legends Boxing locations across the United States.

Legends Boxing prides itself on teaching real boxing techniques in step-by-step classes. They have a passion for fitness and boxing.

Why You May Want to Start a Legends Boxing Franchise

An ideal franchisee should fit the Legends Boxing core values: "REAL USA Boxing technique. BELONG to a family. Achieve the RESULTS you want." Their business model could be straightforward to follow. It is in place to help each franchise location focus on growth. Legends Boxing may provide new franchisees with a great deal of support. This may include ongoing training and support, a real estate team, and more.

Another key feature Legends Boxing offers new franchisees is a membership marketing plan. This multi-round process could help franchisees form and maintain a solid customer base. Legends Boxing can also support new franchisees in hiring and training coaches for their gym.

Franchisees should have exceptional customer service skills and be willing to lead a winning team.

What Might Make a Legends Boxing Franchise a Good Choice?

The support offered by Legends Boxing may set them apart from their peers. They may provide step-by-step support through location scouting, real estate, and grand opening, then continue to offer support going forward. Other perks could include a growing industry, marketability, and core values. According to their website, "at Legends, we offer a safe place, free from judgment and intimidation."

As you decide if opening a Legends Boxing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Legends Boxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Legends Boxing Franchise

To be part of the Legends Boxing team, you should make sure you're financially fit for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Legends Boxing franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Legends Boxing franchise.