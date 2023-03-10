Legends Boxing

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$220K - $573K
Units as of 2022
17 240.0% over 3 years
Legends Boxing was founded by brothers Andrew and Rob Scott. The two had a passion for boxing from an early age. In 2013, they founded Legends Boxing to provide a safe, inclusive gym. A Legends Boxing franchise is expected to provide a place to learn and grow as a community in a fun and challenging environment that is an alternative to a traditional gym. 

With a thriving business, Legends Boxing ultimately decided to begin franchising in 2017. There are several Legends Boxing locations across the United States. 

Legends Boxing prides itself on teaching real boxing techniques in step-by-step classes. They have a passion for fitness and boxing. 

Why You May Want to Start a Legends Boxing Franchise

An ideal franchisee should fit the Legends Boxing core values: "REAL USA Boxing technique. BELONG to a family. Achieve the RESULTS you want." Their business model could be straightforward to follow. It is in place to help each franchise location focus on growth. Legends Boxing may provide new franchisees with a great deal of support. This may include ongoing training and support, a real estate team, and more. 

Another key feature Legends Boxing offers new franchisees is a membership marketing plan. This multi-round process could help franchisees form and maintain a solid customer base. Legends Boxing can also support new franchisees in hiring and training coaches for their gym. 

Franchisees should have exceptional customer service skills and be willing to lead a winning team. 

What Might Make a Legends Boxing Franchise a Good Choice?

The support offered by Legends Boxing may set them apart from their peers. They may provide step-by-step support through location scouting, real estate, and grand opening, then continue to offer support going forward. Other perks could include a growing industry, marketability, and core values. According to their website, "at Legends, we offer a safe place, free from judgment and intimidation."

As you decide if opening a Legends Boxing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Legends Boxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Legends Boxing Franchise

To be part of the Legends Boxing team, you should make sure you're financially fit for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Legends Boxing franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Legends Boxing franchise.

Company Overview

About Legends Boxing

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Giant Brands LLC
Leadership
Mary Bevins, CEO
Corporate Address
80 N. 850 East
Lehi, UT 84043
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Texas, Utah

# of Units
17 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Legends Boxing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$51,900
Initial Investment
$220,306 - $573,439
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Legends Boxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
96 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Legends Boxing? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

