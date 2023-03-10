LetsLose Weight Loss Franchising Inc.

LetsLose Weight Loss Franchising Inc.

Weight-loss clinics
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$23K - $66K
Units as of 2018
9 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About LetsLose Weight Loss Franchising Inc.

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Weight-Loss Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
LetsLose, Advanced Weight Loss
Leadership
Anita Gibson, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 86
Wilsonville, AL 35186
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
9 (as of 2018)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LetsLose Weight Loss Franchising Inc. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$23,400 - $65,700
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%+
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
4 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
