- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$121K - $180K
- Units as of 2021
-
7 16.7% over 3 years
Founded in 2011 by Erika Freitas and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Little Princess Spa is a children’s party concept focused on making children between the ages of 2 to 15 feel like a princess at their parties.
Little Princess Spa’s clients can select from a wide range of packages when choosing their birthday parties, which go from pedicures and manicures to add-ons for hair and facials. Little Princess Spa offers theme packages for the parties, including unicorns, mermaids, pajama parties, and royal tea parties, among others.
Little Princess Spa also offers events besides birthday parties, such as spa and salon services, classes, summer camps, on and off-site private parties, and retail merchandise. In addition, Little Princess Spa accommodates a boutique shop where children can create jewelry, lip gloss, hair bows, perfume, tiaras, and sugar scrubs.
Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Little Princess Spa has opened several franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Little Princess Spa Franchise
To start a Little Princess Spa franchise, the franchisee should be team-oriented, enthusiastic, and motivated. Franchisees will deal with a large number of people in this business, especially kids.
With its locations centered mainly in Florida, the franchisee may face little concurrence when opening it in other US states. Having experience in this field is not necessary to open a Little Princess Spa franchise, although having some business experience is always beneficial.
What Might Make a Little Princess Spa Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Little Princess Spa franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
If awarded a Little Princess Spa franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Little Princess Spa brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to several dozen hours of pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through negotiating lease, décor, hiring staff, advertising and marketing, and accounting and bookkeeping. After their Little Princess Spa franchise location has opened, franchisees may receive continued support.
How To Open a Little Princess Spa Franchise
To be part of the Little Princess Spa team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Little Princess Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Princess Spa franchise would do well in your community.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Princess Spa franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Little Princess Spa
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Erika B. Freitas, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3350 N.W 2nd Ave., #B26
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 7 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Little Princess Spa franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $121,394 - $180,189
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $29,900
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $29,900
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Little Princess Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
