Founded in 2011 by Erika Freitas and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Little Princess Spa is a children’s party concept focused on making children between the ages of 2 to 15 feel like a princess at their parties.

Little Princess Spa’s clients can select from a wide range of packages when choosing their birthday parties, which go from pedicures and manicures to add-ons for hair and facials. Little Princess Spa offers theme packages for the parties, including unicorns, mermaids, pajama parties, and royal tea parties, among others.

Little Princess Spa also offers events besides birthday parties, such as spa and salon services, classes, summer camps, on and off-site private parties, and retail merchandise. In addition, Little Princess Spa accommodates a boutique shop where children can create jewelry, lip gloss, hair bows, perfume, tiaras, and sugar scrubs.

Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Little Princess Spa has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Little Princess Spa Franchise

To start a Little Princess Spa franchise, the franchisee should be team-oriented, enthusiastic, and motivated. Franchisees will deal with a large number of people in this business, especially kids.

With its locations centered mainly in Florida, the franchisee may face little concurrence when opening it in other US states. Having experience in this field is not necessary to open a Little Princess Spa franchise, although having some business experience is always beneficial.

What Might Make a Little Princess Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Little Princess Spa franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a Little Princess Spa franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Little Princess Spa brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to several dozen hours of pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through negotiating lease, décor, hiring staff, advertising and marketing, and accounting and bookkeeping. After their Little Princess Spa franchise location has opened, franchisees may receive continued support.

How To Open a Little Princess Spa Franchise

To be part of the Little Princess Spa team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Little Princess Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Princess Spa franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Princess Spa franchising team questions.