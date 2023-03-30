Little Princess Spa
Initial investment
$121K - $180K
Units as of 2021
7 16.7% over 3 years
Founded in 2011 by Erika Freitas and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Little Princess Spa is a children’s party concept focused on making children between the ages of 2 to 15 feel like a princess at their parties.

Little Princess Spa’s clients can select from a wide range of packages when choosing their birthday parties, which go from pedicures and manicures to add-ons for hair and facials. Little Princess Spa offers theme packages for the parties, including unicorns, mermaids, pajama parties, and royal tea parties, among others.

Little Princess Spa also offers events besides birthday parties, such as spa and salon services, classes, summer camps, on and off-site private parties, and retail merchandise. In addition, Little Princess Spa accommodates a boutique shop where children can create jewelry, lip gloss, hair bows, perfume, tiaras, and sugar scrubs.

Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Little Princess Spa has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Little Princess Spa Franchise

To start a Little Princess Spa franchise, the franchisee should be team-oriented, enthusiastic, and motivated. Franchisees will deal with a large number of people in this business, especially kids.

With its locations centered mainly in Florida, the franchisee may face little concurrence when opening it in other US states. Having experience in this field is not necessary to open a Little Princess Spa franchise, although having some business experience is always beneficial.

What Might Make a Little Princess Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Little Princess Spa franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a Little Princess Spa franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Little Princess Spa brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to several dozen hours of pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through negotiating lease, décor, hiring staff, advertising and marketing, and accounting and bookkeeping. After their Little Princess Spa franchise location has opened, franchisees may receive continued support.

How To Open a Little Princess Spa Franchise

To be part of the Little Princess Spa team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Little Princess Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Princess Spa franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Princess Spa franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Little Princess Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's/Family Entertainment, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2011
Leadership
Erika B. Freitas, CEO
Corporate Address
3350 N.W 2nd Ave., #B26
Boca Raton, FL 33431

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Little Princess Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$121,394 - $180,189
Net Worth Requirement
$29,900
Cash Requirement
$29,900
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Little Princess Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
