Signing out of account, Standby...
Company Overview
About Live Your List Publications
- Industry
- Business Opportunity
- Related Categories
- Business Opportunity
- Founded
- 2017
- Corporate Address
-
302 Washington St.
San Diego, CA 92103
Business Overview
- Offering Opportunities Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.
This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2017)
Additional Information
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Live Your List Publications.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Investment
- $7,500 - $15,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the business
- Is business term renewable?
- N/A
Training & Support Offered
Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.
- Additional Training
- Training By Phone; Training Online; Training Video
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline Support
Operations
Additional details about running this business.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- N/A
- Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this business be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same business may be opened.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Live Your List Publications? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Live Your List Publications.
Moe's Southwest Grill
School of Rock
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.