The Local Culinary

Ghost kitchens
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$91K - $216K
Units as of 2021
44
Virtual kitchens started as an alternative to restaurants with an ambitious goal of providing delivery-only food. For customers, ghost kitchens may make dining easy because customers can get their food of choice at the click of a button.

Founded in 2019 by European restaurant guru Alp Franko, The Local Culinary is popular as one of the first ghost kitchen franchises in the U.S. With a huge portfolio of restaurant brands under its umbrella, The Local Culinary is a one-stop-shop for customers who need culinary delights with zero inconveniences.

The Local Culinary believes it is a game-changer that creates brands to meet the specific needs of customers. Customers may love the variety of cuisine that ranges from Mexican to Asian, among many others. Some popular virtual brands include The Green Kitchen, El Taco Loco, and The Chef Burger.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, The Local Culinary has opened over 40 franchises across the country.

Why You May Want To Start The Local Culinary Franchise

The Local Culinary is a unique franchise opportunity that can add virtual restaurants to existing kitchens. For franchisees, ghost kitchens could be an opportunity to improve know-how and access new markets that can be grasped through delivery.  

With dozens of virtual brands and a dedication to update menus to match customer trends, The Local Culinary offers a promising franchise opportunity. Delivery-only brands are becoming popular among consumers, and franchisees invested in them might see increased revenue without extra costs. Virtual restaurants require no extra fixtures, no rent, waiters, or in-house décor.

What Might Make The Local Culinary Franchise a Good Choice?

The Local Culinary is a first-mover in the world of virtual restaurants, and its design as a venture for take-out and delivery could be appealing. The brand has invested heavily in operational and culinary knowledge that franchisees can benefit from.

Support offers for franchisees include assistance in identifying locations, sourcing ingredients and kitchen equipment, chef training, and menu development. As the restaurant world evolves, The Local Culinary is there to offer a helping hand as you navigate the new markets.

How To Open The Local Culinary Franchise

To be part of The Local Culinary team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that could include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

The Local Culinary aims to make the franchise process comfortable for all franchisees. The franchise team offers constant support and unlimited training for kitchen optimization. Recipe and cooking techniques are part of the bargain and with direct marketing support, getting your name out there could be easier than ever.

As you decide if opening a The Local Culinary franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Local Culinary franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About The Local Culinary

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ghost Kitchens, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2019
Parent Company
The Local Culinary LLC
Leadership
Alp Franko, Founder
Corporate Address
1410 W. 24th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
44 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Local Culinary franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$90,800 - $215,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Local Culinary offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
The Local Culinary has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
