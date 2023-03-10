Virtual kitchens started as an alternative to restaurants with an ambitious goal of providing delivery-only food. For customers, ghost kitchens may make dining easy because customers can get their food of choice at the click of a button.

Founded in 2019 by European restaurant guru Alp Franko, The Local Culinary is popular as one of the first ghost kitchen franchises in the U.S. With a huge portfolio of restaurant brands under its umbrella, The Local Culinary is a one-stop-shop for customers who need culinary delights with zero inconveniences.

The Local Culinary believes it is a game-changer that creates brands to meet the specific needs of customers. Customers may love the variety of cuisine that ranges from Mexican to Asian, among many others. Some popular virtual brands include The Green Kitchen, El Taco Loco, and The Chef Burger.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, The Local Culinary has opened over 40 franchises across the country.

Why You May Want To Start The Local Culinary Franchise

The Local Culinary is a unique franchise opportunity that can add virtual restaurants to existing kitchens. For franchisees, ghost kitchens could be an opportunity to improve know-how and access new markets that can be grasped through delivery.

With dozens of virtual brands and a dedication to update menus to match customer trends, The Local Culinary offers a promising franchise opportunity. Delivery-only brands are becoming popular among consumers, and franchisees invested in them might see increased revenue without extra costs. Virtual restaurants require no extra fixtures, no rent, waiters, or in-house décor.

What Might Make The Local Culinary Franchise a Good Choice?

The Local Culinary is a first-mover in the world of virtual restaurants, and its design as a venture for take-out and delivery could be appealing. The brand has invested heavily in operational and culinary knowledge that franchisees can benefit from.

Support offers for franchisees include assistance in identifying locations, sourcing ingredients and kitchen equipment, chef training, and menu development. As the restaurant world evolves, The Local Culinary is there to offer a helping hand as you navigate the new markets.

How To Open The Local Culinary Franchise

To be part of The Local Culinary team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that could include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Local Culinary aims to make the franchise process comfortable for all franchisees. The franchise team offers constant support and unlimited training for kitchen optimization. Recipe and cooking techniques are part of the bargain and with direct marketing support, getting your name out there could be easier than ever.

As you decide if opening a The Local Culinary franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Local Culinary franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.