LOL Kids Club
Initial investment
$850K - $1.2M
Units as of 2021
3 50.0% over 3 years
Created in 2014 by Leanne LY, LOL Kids Club is a high-end indoor playground, family entertainment, and event center where visitors may enjoy unlimited fun in a safe and clean environment. The facility is complete with playground equipment such as slides, LOL ball pits, nerf-ball battle arenas, trampolines, ninja crawls, obstacle courses, swings, and plenty of interactive games.

LOL Kids Club specializes in offering services such as sports meets, family bonding, the ability to create lasting memories, spaces for fundraisers and charities, a place for business functions, and the promotion of childhood development and sensory skills. The venue also may be perfect for school field trips.

LOL Kids Club began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a LOL Kids Club Franchise 

LOL Kids Club may be suitable for anyone passionate about excellence and interested in providing communities with clean, safe, and fun places for their children to develop and thrive. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, continued determination, and a keen eye for details.

LOL Kids Club’s main distinct pillars are cleanliness, safety, and fun. It believes it already has a good reputation, which is essential for any business to thrive. Opting to be a LOL Kids Club franchisee could be considerably better than starting a new brand that may struggle to grow in this competitive and crowded industry. 

What Might Make a LOL Kids Club Franchise a Good Choice?

LOL Kids Club believes it is more than an avenue for you and your kids to have fun. Instead, it is a place where you can enjoy a safe and clean environment, which is important in facilitating the nourishment of everyone involved. The pillars that LOL Kids CLub is built on may show that it genuinely cares about the well-being and growth of the community.

LOL Kids Club believes that its initial concept of advocating for a safe and clean community has proven to be the perfect model.

To be part of the LOL Kids Club team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a LOL Kids Club Franchise 

Personal research about the prospect of opening a LOL Kids Club is essential. Analyze your community to see if the business will do well in your area. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the LOL Kids Club franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the LOL Kids Club brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About LOL Kids Club

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Children's/Family Entertainment, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2014
Parent Company
LOL Kids Club LLC
Leadership
Leanne Ly, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
3655 W. Quail Ave., #D
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Social
Facebook, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LOL Kids Club franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$850,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
LOL Kids Club offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
LOL Kids Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
