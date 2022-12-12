Lucky Goat Coffee Company

Coffee shop
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$196K - $497K
Units as of 2024
5 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Lucky Goat Coffee Company

Industry Food
Related Categories Coffee, Food: Quick Service, Beverages
Founded 2010
Parent Company Lucky Goat Coffee Franchising LLC
Leadership Dan Watkins, Owner
Corporate Address 668 Capital Cir. NE.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 90
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia
# of Units 5 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Lucky Goat Coffee Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$37,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$195,500 - $496,850
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Lucky Goat Coffee Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 52-132 hours
Classroom Training 34-78 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 6-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
