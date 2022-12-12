- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$164K - $279K
- Units as of 2024
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Made Men Creation Studios
|Industry
|Personal-Care Businesses
|Related Categories
|Hair Care
|Founded
|2015
|Leadership
|Carlos Valmory, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
5909 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77057
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2024 (0 years)
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
|# of Units
|1 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Made Men Creation Studios franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$30,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$164,000 - $278,800
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|3%-6%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Made Men Creation Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|20 hours
|Classroom Training
|18 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Grand Opening
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Made Men Creation Studios.
Home Helpers Home Care
- description
- Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Great Clips
- description
- Hair salons
Great Clips
- description
- Hair salons
Merry Maids
- description
- Residential cleaning
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Inflation Threatens 87% of Franchisees — Here Are the Ways They're Fighting Back
From soaring labor costs to escalating supply prices, franchise owners are facing significant economic challenges, mostly due to inflation.
You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k
Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.
Tired of Your Resume Being Ignored? Pizza Hut Will Deliver it — With a Free Pizza.
In today's crowded job market, where 75% of resumes go unread by a human, Pizza Hut is offering a creative new solution.
McDonald's Is Extending Its $5 Meal Deal Promotion — Get the Details Here
Originally billed as a limited-time response to provide relief to inflation-strapped consumers, the promotion has gained traction with customers demanding value from fast-food brands.
Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise
Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.
Authenticity Beats AI — Why Using Real People in Your Content Can Generate 35% Higher Conversion Rate Compared to AI-Generated Content
The allure of quick solutions like AI-generated faces and stock footage is stronger than ever. But as tempting as it may be to take these shortcuts, are you willing to sacrifice authenticity for convenience?