Mars Nation

Auto, home, marine and aviation reconditioning
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$55K - $147K
Units as of 2025
16 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Mars Nation

Industry Automotive
Related Categories Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded 2002
Parent Company Mars Nation Franchising
Leadership Devon Davidson, President
Corporate Address 2904 Gabel Rd.
Billings, MT 59101
Social Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 16 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Mars Nation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,995 - $69,995
Initial Investment Information Circle
$54,995 - $146,745
Royalty Fee Information Circle
9%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40-74 hours
Classroom Training 7-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
