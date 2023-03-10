Meineke Car Care Centers

Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$207K - $562K
Units as of 2022
727 14% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Fuel your community with a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise!

If you live for the roar of a well-oiled engine, starting up a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise may be a perfect path for you. This automobile business that was founded in 1972 offers services such as maintenance and repair, servicing components of the exhaust system, parts of the brake system, and offering other maintenance and repair services for automobiles. 

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Meineke Car Care Centers supports its franchisees in running a business that serves its community. 

Why You May Want to Start a Meineke Car Care Centers Franchise

When you become a franchisee, you immediately inherit a franchise structure with more than 40 years of experience. The franchise has experience and skills in business strategies, daily management methods, and offers what it believes is one of the best practices for repair. Meineke Car Care Centers will likely tell you everything you need to know in order to become a franchisee of a Meineke Car Care Centers repair shop.

Meineke Car Care Centers strives to have high brand awareness, economies of scale, top-notch and creative operational support techniques, marketing campaigns, innovations, and a training support system.

What Might Make a Meineke Car Care Centers a Good Choice?

Meineke Car Care Centers combines a solid marketing program with an established business method to work to attract and retain clients. Meineke strives to offer world-class support to guide franchisees in achieving growth and business development.

To be part of the Meineke Car Care Centers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

You don't have to have a background in mechanics, and in reality, most Meineke Car Care Centers franchisees don't. However, their franchisors come from a range of professional backgrounds and skills, making the brand distinctive. Meineke Car Care Centers offers a fairly intense training program that teaches the skills needed to operate an automotive franchise. If you've got the passion for business and cars, they've got the tools you need to excel. 

How to Open a Meineke Car Care Centers Franchise

To get started with opening a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise, you'll want to take a closer look at your community. Is the auto-mechanic industry saturated? Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Meineke Car Care Centers team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

The franchisor provides a complete advertisement package and marketing program. They will attempt to arrange national and local media placements, local marketing, and local print advertisements from a multi-million dollar advertisement fund to support your business. 

When you're ready to do car care the right way, give Meineke Car Care Centers a call. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Meineke Car Care Centers

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1972
Parent Company
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Rob Fillman, President
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
34
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
727 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$206,774 - $561,688
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$110,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee for first six months
Royalty Fee
3-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Meineke Car Care Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
69 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Meineke Car Care Centers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Meineke Car Care Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Meineke Car Care Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #76 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Meineke Car Care Centers.

Cornwell Quality Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
Ranked #72
Learn More

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Ranked #39
Learn More

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing