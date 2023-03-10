Signing out of account, Standby...
Fuel your community with a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise!
If you live for the roar of a well-oiled engine, starting up a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise may be a perfect path for you. This automobile business that was founded in 1972 offers services such as maintenance and repair, servicing components of the exhaust system, parts of the brake system, and offering other maintenance and repair services for automobiles.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Meineke Car Care Centers supports its franchisees in running a business that serves its community.
Why You May Want to Start a Meineke Car Care Centers Franchise
When you become a franchisee, you immediately inherit a franchise structure with more than 40 years of experience. The franchise has experience and skills in business strategies, daily management methods, and offers what it believes is one of the best practices for repair. Meineke Car Care Centers will likely tell you everything you need to know in order to become a franchisee of a Meineke Car Care Centers repair shop.
Meineke Car Care Centers strives to have high brand awareness, economies of scale, top-notch and creative operational support techniques, marketing campaigns, innovations, and a training support system.
What Might Make a Meineke Car Care Centers a Good Choice?
Meineke Car Care Centers combines a solid marketing program with an established business method to work to attract and retain clients. Meineke strives to offer world-class support to guide franchisees in achieving growth and business development.
To be part of the Meineke Car Care Centers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
You don't have to have a background in mechanics, and in reality, most Meineke Car Care Centers franchisees don't. However, their franchisors come from a range of professional backgrounds and skills, making the brand distinctive. Meineke Car Care Centers offers a fairly intense training program that teaches the skills needed to operate an automotive franchise. If you've got the passion for business and cars, they've got the tools you need to excel.
How to Open a Meineke Car Care Centers Franchise
To get started with opening a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise, you'll want to take a closer look at your community. Is the auto-mechanic industry saturated? Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Meineke Car Care Centers team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
The franchisor provides a complete advertisement package and marketing program. They will attempt to arrange national and local media placements, local marketing, and local print advertisements from a multi-million dollar advertisement fund to support your business.
When you're ready to do car care the right way, give Meineke Car Care Centers a call.
Company Overview
About Meineke Car Care Centers
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1972
- Parent Company
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
- Leadership
- Rob Fillman, President
- Corporate Address
-
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1972 (51 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 34
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 727 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meineke Car Care Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $206,774 - $561,688
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $110,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off royalty fee for first six months
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Meineke Car Care Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 7 hours
- Classroom Training
- 69 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Meineke Car Care Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Meineke Car Care Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
