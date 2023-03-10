Melt Shop
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$427K - $767K
Units as of 2020
19 137.5% over 3 years
A sandwich dripping with melty cheese is the heart of Melt Shop. This restaurant was founded by Spencer Rubin in New York in 2011. The sandwich shop promised only melty cheesy goodness in their sandwiches, a pledge they have done everything they can do keep. They want it to be so that the thought of grilled cheese results in thinking about Melt Shop.

Apart from their decadent, melted sandwiches made from freshly baked bread and top-quality cheese, the Melt Shop serves up an array of salads, shakes, and tenders. The restaurant also serves up wings and cheesy mac and cheese with their eat-in or take-out menus.

Their fast-casual comfort food may be what makes this franchise a success. In addition to their New York location, Melt Shop now has outlets in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Minnesota.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Melt Shop has opened several locations across the United States. Melt Shop is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Melt Shop Franchise

If creating a culinary experience sparks something in you, then you may just be the right person to open a Melt Shop franchise. A Melt Shop franchisee should enjoy creating mouth-watering dishes and keeping the melting cheese a staple in their sandwiches. Additionally, you should have a keen business sense, a competitive spirit, and a willingness to learn that keeps your fire burning.

Experience in the casual fast-food sector is not necessary, but may be an asset.

What Might Make a Melt Shop Franchise a Good Choice?

Grilled cheese sandwiches are what Melt Shop may be known for in all its locations. The franchise strives to create mouth-watering dishes, which could be their signature in the fast-casual comfort food niche. When you open a franchise with this company, a Melt Shop franchisee is expected to get their hands dirty in the day-to-day operations of the company.

To be part of the Melt Shop franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

How To Open a Melt Shop Franchise

To help others unlock the moments, feelings, and joyful memories that comfort food brings, you may consider opening a Melt Shop franchise. After applying, the Melt Shop franchising team may reach out and take you through an initial interview process to take you through the franchise opportunity.

Be prepared with questions for the Melt Shop franchising team. As part of your due diligence period, complete market research for your desired location and target audience. The more knowledge you have of the franchising process, the better prepared you may be to open a Melt Shop franchise. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Melt Shop brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Melt Shop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Aurify Brands
Leadership
Spencer Rubin, CEO
Corporate Address
56 W. 22nd St., 2nd Fl.
New York, NY 10010
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
19 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Melt Shop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$426,946 - $767,369
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Melt Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
