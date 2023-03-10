Melting Pot is a restaurant franchise known for providing one of the United States’ most well-known fondue dining experiences since its founding in 1975. When the brand opened its first location in Florida, the business began to attract the interest of then-enterprising waiter and college student Mark Johnston. Believing in the concept’s potential for greatness, Johnston opened a second location in Tallahassee, Florida in 1979 with the help of his brothers, followed by a third in 1981 in Tampa.

By 1985, the Johnston brothers had purchased the rights to the Melting Pot and established an incorporated franchise company. Today, the franchise is over 80 units strong and continues to offer national and international opportunities.

Why You May Want To Start a Melting Pot Franchise

If you value hard work, excellent customer service, and making precious memories, you could be a good fit for Melting Pot’s franchise family. While having business experience could be a plus, it’s not a requirement. The company does prefer candidates who have a background in restaurant management, although, again, this is not a requirement.

Melting Pot has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Melting Pot Franchise a Good Choice

One unique feature of Melting Pot as a franchise restaurant is its nontraditional nature. For one, it does not require a chef or a whole army of skilled kitchen staff. Its menu may be small and straightforward, and even the kitchen could offer a very simple setup and require minimal equipment and upkeep. Nonetheless, you have a business formula that has been in existence for over 40 years.

To be part of the Melting Pot team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Melting Pot Franchise

As you decide if opening a Melting Pot franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Melting Pot franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Melting Pot franchising team questions.

The Melting Pot corporate team will be there to assist you every step of the way and set you up for success as the newest Melting Pot franchisee.