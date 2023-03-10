Melting Pot

Melting Pot

Fondue restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$1.3M - $1.6M
Units as of 2021
97 17% over 3 years
Melting Pot is a restaurant franchise known for providing one of the United States’ most well-known fondue dining experiences since its founding in 1975. When the brand opened its first location in Florida, the business began to attract the interest of then-enterprising waiter and college student Mark Johnston. Believing in the concept’s potential for greatness, Johnston opened a second location in Tallahassee, Florida in 1979 with the help of his brothers, followed by a third in 1981 in Tampa.  

By 1985, the Johnston brothers had purchased the rights to the Melting Pot and established an incorporated franchise company. Today, the franchise is over 80 units strong and continues to offer national and international opportunities.   

Why You May Want To Start a Melting Pot Franchise

If you value hard work, excellent customer service, and making precious memories, you could be a good fit for Melting Pot’s franchise family. While having business experience could be a plus, it’s not a requirement. The company does prefer candidates who have a background in restaurant management, although, again, this is not a requirement.

Melting Pot has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Melting Pot Franchise a Good Choice

One unique feature of Melting Pot as a franchise restaurant is its nontraditional nature. For one, it does not require a chef or a whole army of skilled kitchen staff. Its menu may be small and straightforward, and even the kitchen could offer a very simple setup and require minimal equipment and upkeep. Nonetheless, you have a business formula that has been in existence for over 40 years.

To be part of the Melting Pot team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Melting Pot Franchise

As you decide if opening a Melting Pot franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Melting Pot franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Melting Pot franchising team questions.

The Melting Pot corporate team will be there to assist you every step of the way and set you up for success as the newest Melting Pot franchisee.

Company Overview

About Melting Pot

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1975
Parent Company
Front Burner Brands
Leadership
Bob Johnston, Chairman & CEO
Corporate Address
7884 Woodland Center Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
56
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
97 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Melting Pot franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$1,339,023 - $1,587,201
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$450,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.9-3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
232 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Melting Pot landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

