Merlin Complete Auto Care was founded in North Carolina in 1975. The primary goal of Merlin Complete Auto Care is to offer maintenance services and preemptive auto repair to vehicles so they can last longer. Merlin Complete Auto Care focuses on durable relationships with its customers and their vehicles. The company has been franchising since 1975 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Merlin Complete Auto Care offers its clients what it calls DRIVE FOR 200,000. They say that this is a complete automotive care plan aiming its attention at long-term vehicle maintenance. This maintenance will be performed by Merlin Complete Auto Care specialists. The program may consist of scheduled maintenance, regular inspections, and preemptive replacements.

Why You May Want to Start a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise

To own a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, it is not necessary to have previous experience in the automobile industry. However, franchisees should have good communication and customer service skills. They should also be good leaders as they will be expected to work with their employees at their Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise location. 

When opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, the franchisee will receive:

  • Several dozen hours of on-the-job training.

  • Many hours of classroom training.

  • Ongoing support covering field operations, online support, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, meetings, and conventions.

  • Broad marketing support covering national media, regional advertising, marketing planning, and website development.

What Might Make a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Merlin Complete Auto Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise

To open a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, you should be prepared to hire several employees. Merlin Complete Auto Care is offering exclusive territories, which may give franchisees a better chance at success. 

As you decide if opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Merlin Complete Auto Care, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Merlin Complete Auto Care franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Merlin Complete Auto Care

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1975
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Leadership
Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1975 (48 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
24 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$262,300 - $531,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$110,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Merlin Complete Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
47 hours
Classroom Training
97 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
