Merlin Complete Auto Care was founded in North Carolina in 1975. The primary goal of Merlin Complete Auto Care is to offer maintenance services and preemptive auto repair to vehicles so they can last longer. Merlin Complete Auto Care focuses on durable relationships with its customers and their vehicles. The company has been franchising since 1975 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Merlin Complete Auto Care offers its clients what it calls DRIVE FOR 200,000. They say that this is a complete automotive care plan aiming its attention at long-term vehicle maintenance. This maintenance will be performed by Merlin Complete Auto Care specialists. The program may consist of scheduled maintenance, regular inspections, and preemptive replacements.

Why You May Want to Start a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise

To own a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, it is not necessary to have previous experience in the automobile industry. However, franchisees should have good communication and customer service skills. They should also be good leaders as they will be expected to work with their employees at their Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise location.

When opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, the franchisee will receive:

Several dozen hours of on-the-job training.

Many hours of classroom training.

Ongoing support covering field operations, online support, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, meetings, and conventions.

Broad marketing support covering national media, regional advertising, marketing planning, and website development.

What Might Make a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Merlin Complete Auto Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise

To open a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, you should be prepared to hire several employees. Merlin Complete Auto Care is offering exclusive territories, which may give franchisees a better chance at success.

As you decide if opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Merlin Complete Auto Care, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Merlin Complete Auto Care franchising team questions.