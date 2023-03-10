Signing out of account, Standby...
Merlin Complete Auto Care was founded in North Carolina in 1975. The primary goal of Merlin Complete Auto Care is to offer maintenance services and preemptive auto repair to vehicles so they can last longer. Merlin Complete Auto Care focuses on durable relationships with its customers and their vehicles. The company has been franchising since 1975 and has opened several franchises throughout the United States.
Merlin Complete Auto Care offers its clients what it calls DRIVE FOR 200,000. They say that this is a complete automotive care plan aiming its attention at long-term vehicle maintenance. This maintenance will be performed by Merlin Complete Auto Care specialists. The program may consist of scheduled maintenance, regular inspections, and preemptive replacements.
Why You May Want to Start a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise
To own a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, it is not necessary to have previous experience in the automobile industry. However, franchisees should have good communication and customer service skills. They should also be good leaders as they will be expected to work with their employees at their Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise location.
When opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, the franchisee will receive:
-
Several dozen hours of on-the-job training.
-
Many hours of classroom training.
-
Ongoing support covering field operations, online support, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, meetings, and conventions.
-
Broad marketing support covering national media, regional advertising, marketing planning, and website development.
What Might Make a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Merlin Complete Auto Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Merlin Complete Auto Care Franchise
To open a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise, you should be prepared to hire several employees. Merlin Complete Auto Care is offering exclusive territories, which may give franchisees a better chance at success.
As you decide if opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Merlin Complete Auto Care, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Merlin Complete Auto Care franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Merlin Complete Auto Care
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1975
- Parent Company
- Driven Brands
- Leadership
- Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1975 (48 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 24 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Merlin Complete Auto Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $262,300 - $531,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $110,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Merlin Complete Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 47 hours
- Classroom Training
- 97 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
