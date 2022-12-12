Mess Hall

Interactive customizable trucker hat experience
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$147K - $224K
Units as of 2025
2 Decrease
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Mess Hall

Industry Retail
Related Categories Apparel & Accessories
Founded 2024
Corporate Address 308 W Congress St.
Savannah, GA 31401
Social Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Mess Hall franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$147,365 - $223,797
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 25 hours
Classroom Training 15 hours
Ongoing Support
Field Operations

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mess Hall.

Great Clips

description
Hair salons

'Til We Meet Again

description
Custom caskets, urns and memorial products

Kase, The

description
Mobile device accessories

CC Training & Design

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

From Industry Leaders to Rising Stars, These Are the Top Pet Franchises of 2025

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a high-margin business model or an animal-lover seeking a purpose-driven career, pet franchises offer diverse opportunities to turn passion into profit.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How I Went From $80K in Debt to $1 Million in Business in Just 3 Years

Success doesn't come from trying to be everything to everyone — it comes from narrowing your focus, finding your niche, and going all in.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

5 Essential Takeaways From the 2025 International Franchise Association Convention

As a first-time attendee, I quickly realized that success at IFA depends on preparation, participation and a willingness to engage.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Sam The Concrete Man is North America's #1 Residential Concrete Franchise

Sam The Concrete Man franchisees have the flexibility of working from home in the high demand residential concrete industry.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

4 Tips for Selecting the Right Location for Your Franchise

Stay true to your model and understand your guests so your new location will create the same experience they've come to expect everywhere you operate.

By Dave Ragosa
Franchise

Why 2025 Will be a Big Year For Franchising — And How to Capitalize

Franchising is an excellent choice for the business owner who wants to join an established brand that enjoys widespread name recognition, has built customer loyalty and offers reliable, time-tested systems and processes.

By Ray Titus
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing