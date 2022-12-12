Monstore

24/7 self storage
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$156K - $372K
Units as of 2024
4 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
About Monstore

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2019
Parent Company LSE Ltd
Leadership Gerald Verner, CEO
Corporate Address 14460 Falls of Neuse Rd., #149-343
Raleigh, NC 27614

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Europe (Western)
# of Units 4 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Monstore franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$155,800 - $372,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$400,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 8 hours
Classroom Training 3 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1-2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
