Novelties and lifestyle merchandise
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$325K - $635K
Units as of 2025
3 Increase 200.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About MoreFun

Industry Retail
Related Categories Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded 2021
Leadership Peng Jia, CEO
Corporate Address 31 Harrison Ave.
Boston, MA 02111
Social Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 3 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a MoreFun franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$325,075 - $634,800
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Is franchise term renewable? No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 22 hours
Classroom Training 48 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
