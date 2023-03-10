Mutts Canine Cantina

Mutts Canine Cantina

Dog parks with bars and grills
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$810K - $1.3M
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
Some restaurants allow you to take your dog, but the dog is secondary in most of these establishments. At Mutts Canine Cantina, both owners and their pets enjoy themselves equally.

Mutts Canine Cantina started operations in 2013 when the founders realized that there was a gap in the market that was open to a new idea. At Mutts Canine Cantina, dogs run, play, and exercise while the owners relax and socialize.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Mutts Canine Cantina has opened several units in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise

The cantina part of the operation is where the humans go to have a drink or a meal and meet up with friends and other dog owners. The menu includes a range of combo dishes, burgers, and snacks that the customer can wash down with numerous drinks. There are a couple of snack options for dogs, who are allowed on the patio if they are on a leash.

Meanwhile, the pets are off-leash in a dog park where they can run around and play to their hearts' content. Mutts Canine Cantina insists that the dogs meet stringent requirements concerning health and sociability. The owners are told that they are responsible for their pets.

A Mutts Canine Cantina franchisee doesn't have to have direct experience running a restaurant. Still, the company assumes that you will hire a general manager to help in daily operations if you are inexperienced. However, it is essential to be a dog person. Additionally, the franchisee must be a good team player and leader who can motivate their staff and socialize with customers.  

What Might Make a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise a Good Choice?

A Mutts Canine Cantina franchisee may enjoy multiple potential revenue streams from things such as memberships, food, drink, and merchandise.

To be part of the Mutts Canine Cantina team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise

As you decide if opening a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mutts Canine Cantina franchising team questions.

The Mutts Canine Cantina franchise team helps franchisees at every stage of the franchising process, from site selection to opening day. Once your operation is open for business, you will have ongoing support and training as needed. 

Company Overview

About Mutts Canine Cantina

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Pet Care
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Mutts Canine Cantina
Leadership
Michelle Boggs, Managing Partner
Corporate Address
2929 Carlisle St., #200
Dallas, TX 75204
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$809,958 - $1,320,297
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80-102 hours
Classroom Training
21-23 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
