Some restaurants allow you to take your dog, but the dog is secondary in most of these establishments. At Mutts Canine Cantina, both owners and their pets enjoy themselves equally.
Mutts Canine Cantina started operations in 2013 when the founders realized that there was a gap in the market that was open to a new idea. At Mutts Canine Cantina, dogs run, play, and exercise while the owners relax and socialize.
Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Mutts Canine Cantina has opened several units in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand even further.
Why You May Want To Start a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise
The cantina part of the operation is where the humans go to have a drink or a meal and meet up with friends and other dog owners. The menu includes a range of combo dishes, burgers, and snacks that the customer can wash down with numerous drinks. There are a couple of snack options for dogs, who are allowed on the patio if they are on a leash.
Meanwhile, the pets are off-leash in a dog park where they can run around and play to their hearts' content. Mutts Canine Cantina insists that the dogs meet stringent requirements concerning health and sociability. The owners are told that they are responsible for their pets.
A Mutts Canine Cantina franchisee doesn't have to have direct experience running a restaurant. Still, the company assumes that you will hire a general manager to help in daily operations if you are inexperienced. However, it is essential to be a dog person. Additionally, the franchisee must be a good team player and leader who can motivate their staff and socialize with customers.
What Might Make a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise a Good Choice?
A Mutts Canine Cantina franchisee may enjoy multiple potential revenue streams from things such as memberships, food, drink, and merchandise.
To be part of the Mutts Canine Cantina team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Mutts Canine Cantina Franchise
As you decide if opening a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mutts Canine Cantina franchising team questions.
The Mutts Canine Cantina franchise team helps franchisees at every stage of the franchising process, from site selection to opening day. Once your operation is open for business, you will have ongoing support and training as needed.
Company Overview
About Mutts Canine Cantina
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Pet Care
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Mutts Canine Cantina
- Leadership
- Michelle Boggs, Managing Partner
- Corporate Address
-
2929 Carlisle St., #200
Dallas, TX 75204
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mutts Canine Cantina franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $809,958 - $1,320,297
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80-102 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21-23 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 12-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Mutts Canine Cantina?
