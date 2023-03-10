Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings

Family sports bars and grills
Initial investment
$990K - $2.6M
Units as of 2020
Judy and Floyd Anderson moved to Arizona in 1978 with one purpose in mind. They wanted to share New York-style pizza with the Southwest. However, the Arizona populace was happy with what they had. The couple struggled until Judy had the idea to sell buffalo-style chicken wings. The couple rebranded their restaurant as Native Grill & Wings and soon became one of Arizona's favorite place for wings.

The company started franchising Native Grill & Wings in 1993. Since beginning to franchise, Native Grill & Wings has expanded to several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Native Grill & Wings Franchise

A Native Grill & Wings franchisee may have better luck during the application process if they fit the franchise's culture. Franchisees generally need to be driven to be innovative and involved. They should demonstrate leadership, time management, and customer service skills.

Franchisees most likely need to be involved in the company's day-to-day operation, as absentee ownership is not allowed. Previous experience in managing a restaurant or multi-unit ownership is usually preferred.

Native Grill & Wings recognizes that franchisees have good ideas to benefit the company. For that reason, Native Grill & Wings typically allows franchisees to have a voice in the operation of their franchise. Franchisees can experiment with menu items and procedures within certain bounds.

What Might Make a Native Grill & Wings Franchise a Good Choice?

Native Grill & Wings believes it has put extensive work into systems that allow franchisees to work remotely. This does not necessarily mean that franchisees can be absentee owners/operators. Native Grill & Wings expects franchisees to be a part of daily operations in some respect.

Native Grill and Wings has also put a lot of work into curbside pick-up, carryout, and delivery options in addition to dine-in.

To be part of the Native Grill & Wings team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Native Grill & Wings Franchise

Before signing any agreements, Native Grill & Wings franchisees should research possible franchise locations, make a list of employees they will need to hire, make sure there is not too much competition in the area, gather information about target customers, and write down any questions they have for the management team. This is all a part of your due diligence for the Native Grill & Wings franchising process.

Franchisees awarded a Native Grill & Wings franchise will likely receive extensive training. The company will also help train staff before opening day and for a short time after opening.

Franchisees will also receive support with marketing in areas of promotions, public relations, advertising, and marketing at local stores. After opening, Native Grill & Wings franchisees can access operational procedures, training tools, and scheduled visits from a personal franchise business consultant.

Company Overview

About Native Grill & Wings

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Chicken
Founded
1979
Leadership
Dan Chaon, COO
Corporate Address
6825 W. Galveston St., #5
Chandler, AZ 85226
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
23 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Native Grill & Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$989,500 - $2,612,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Native Grill & Wings offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Native Grill & Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
191 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
