Company Overview
About New Life Assisted Living
|Industry
|Personal-Care Businesses
|Related Categories
|Senior Care
|Founded
|2001
|Leadership
|Alvin Thomas, President
|Corporate Address
|
6901 Scarlet Oak Dr.
Elkridge, MD 21075
|Social
|Facebook, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2024 (1 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|24
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
|# of Units
|8 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a New Life Assisted Living franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
|$35,000
|
Initial Investment
|$109,500 - $202,000
|
Net Worth Requirement
|$100,000
|
Royalty Fee
|6%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
|1%
|
Term of Agreement
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|New Life Assisted Living offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
|Third Party Financing
|New Life Assisted Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|Classroom Training
|170 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
|Yes
