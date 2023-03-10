Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill

Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill

Mexican food
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$380K - $793K
Units as of 2022
6 20.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

After years and years of attending less-than-healthy fast-food restaurants, a group of professionals got together and said they could do it better. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill offers fresh, healthy menu options instead of burgers and fries or the same options as other Mexican food restaurants.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill wants customers to experience flavorful Mexican food prepared fresh and made from scratch daily. The company strives to utilize old-world cooking knowledge and ingredients to create food that customers will crave.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2018. Since beginning to franchise, it has opened multiple units throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees should crave the thrill that comes with offering exceptional customer service. Franchisees typically need to have excellent leadership and time management skills. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees may also need to be energetic and help their team catch their vision.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees are typically expected to be involved in the day-to-day operation of their franchise, though absentee ownership may be an option. While no experience in the restaurant industry is required, it would be beneficial if you have some sort of experience serving food, leading a team, or working with people.

What Might Make an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill knows that visions can evolve, and that means companies need to innovate. A few things that may make Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill different from other fast food joints are their menu and their services. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill makes more than the typical burrito or tacos. The franchise offers vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and oil-free menu items. Customers also may have the option to create their own dish giving the menu a great deal of flexibility.

In addition to serving food at the restaurant, Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill typically allows customers to order online and have food delivered. The company also offers catering for events. These different services may provide franchisees with multiple services to tout to customers.

To be part of Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchising team questions.

You may want to come up with a list of locations for your potential franchise before meeting with franchise leadership. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill does offer help selecting a site, but it is always good to do some research of your own. You should also check out your competition in the area, so you are knowledgeable before meeting the franchise team.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill offers support through Ori’Zaba’s University to train you and your staff before opening your doors. The company also offers a financial management system and marketing assistance.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Astute Brands
Leadership
Jen Howell, President
Corporate Address
8082 S. Interport Blvd., #200
Englewood, CO 80112
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin

# of Units
6 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$379,645 - $793,060
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Pure Barre

Barre fitness classes and apparel
Ranked #222
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing