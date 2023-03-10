After years and years of attending less-than-healthy fast-food restaurants, a group of professionals got together and said they could do it better. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill offers fresh, healthy menu options instead of burgers and fries or the same options as other Mexican food restaurants.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill wants customers to experience flavorful Mexican food prepared fresh and made from scratch daily. The company strives to utilize old-world cooking knowledge and ingredients to create food that customers will crave.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2018. Since beginning to franchise, it has opened multiple units throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees should crave the thrill that comes with offering exceptional customer service. Franchisees typically need to have excellent leadership and time management skills. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees may also need to be energetic and help their team catch their vision.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchisees are typically expected to be involved in the day-to-day operation of their franchise, though absentee ownership may be an option. While no experience in the restaurant industry is required, it would be beneficial if you have some sort of experience serving food, leading a team, or working with people.

What Might Make an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill knows that visions can evolve, and that means companies need to innovate. A few things that may make Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill different from other fast food joints are their menu and their services. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill makes more than the typical burrito or tacos. The franchise offers vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and oil-free menu items. Customers also may have the option to create their own dish giving the menu a great deal of flexibility.

In addition to serving food at the restaurant, Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill typically allows customers to order online and have food delivered. The company also offers catering for events. These different services may provide franchisees with multiple services to tout to customers.

To be part of Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill franchising team questions.

You may want to come up with a list of locations for your potential franchise before meeting with franchise leadership. Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill does offer help selecting a site, but it is always good to do some research of your own. You should also check out your competition in the area, so you are knowledgeable before meeting the franchise team.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill offers support through Ori’Zaba’s University to train you and your staff before opening your doors. The company also offers a financial management system and marketing assistance.