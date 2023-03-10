Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$59K - $156K
- Units as of 2022
-
27 2,600.0% over 3 years
The first OTA World location opened in 2018 and began franchising the following year. OTA World offers massage chairs and the accessories that go with them. The chairs may be considered by many to be of high quality.
OTA World offers customers the opportunity to purchase a comfortable massage chair that supports a healthy lifestyle and contributes to the customer’s ability to relax. These high-quality massage chairs are sold in upwards of 10 locations in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an OTA World Franchise
OTA World offers customers the ability to see and test several massage chairs in brands that they may recognize. Many places that sell massage chairs offer only one or two chairs to test. If a customer decides to order, their chair will be shipped directly from the warehouse. There may be no need for the franchisee to carry stock with this business model.
OTA World franchises may offer another benefit that is likely to attract customers. Customers can choose curbside delivery or have the chair installed in their homes with high-quality assembly service. The professional customer service team, combined with a thorough warranty plan, may add value to this product.
What Might Make an OTA World Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees at OTA World may be like any other business owner. At OTA World, franchisees will set goals for sales and service while seeking to keep expenses low and sales high. Not all sales months will be the same for the OTA World franchisee; costs could vary from season to season depending on the franchise's location and the local rental costs. Utilities and administrative costs will be higher in some areas than in others. Franchises will also differ in their store layouts and opening plans, so costs for furniture, renovations of the building, and signage will vary. Some OTA World stores will open with more staff than others. Each franchisee makes decisions that will guide the quality of the service while remaining within the franchise guidelines.
To be part of the OTA World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open an OTA World Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OTA World franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the OTA World brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About OTA World
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- OTA Healthmate LLC
- Leadership
- Michael Cha, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1001 W. Crosby Ln.
Carrollton, TX 75006
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 27 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a OTA World franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $59,000 - $156,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- OTA World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12-20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Toll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
