Initial investment
$59K - $156K
Units as of 2022
27 2,600.0% over 3 years
The first OTA World location opened in 2018 and began franchising the following year. OTA World offers massage chairs and the accessories that go with them. The chairs may be considered by many to be of high quality.

OTA World offers customers the opportunity to purchase a comfortable massage chair that supports a healthy lifestyle and contributes to the customer’s ability to relax. These high-quality massage chairs are sold in upwards of 10 locations in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an OTA World Franchise

OTA World offers customers the ability to see and test several massage chairs in brands that they may recognize. Many places that sell massage chairs offer only one or two chairs to test. If a customer decides to order, their chair will be shipped directly from the warehouse. There may be no need for the franchisee to carry stock with this business model.

OTA World franchises may offer another benefit that is likely to attract customers. Customers can choose curbside delivery or have the chair installed in their homes with high-quality assembly service. The professional customer service team, combined with a thorough warranty plan, may add value to this product. 

What Might Make an OTA World Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees at OTA World may be like any other business owner. At OTA World, franchisees will set goals for sales and service while seeking to keep expenses low and sales high. Not all sales months will be the same for the OTA World franchisee; costs could vary from season to season depending on the franchise's location and the local rental costs. Utilities and administrative costs will be higher in some areas than in others. Franchises will also differ in their store layouts and opening plans, so costs for furniture, renovations of the building, and signage will vary. Some OTA World stores will open with more staff than others. Each franchisee makes decisions that will guide the quality of the service while remaining within the franchise guidelines.

To be part of the OTA World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an OTA World Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OTA World franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the OTA World brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About OTA World

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2018
Parent Company
OTA Healthmate LLC
Leadership
Michael Cha, CEO
Corporate Address
1001 W. Crosby Ln.
Carrollton, TX 75006
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a OTA World franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0
Initial Investment
$59,000 - $156,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000 - $100,000
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
OTA World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20-40 hours
Classroom Training
12-20 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where OTA World ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #71 in 2022

Top New Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
