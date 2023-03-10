The first OTA World location opened in 2018 and began franchising the following year. OTA World offers massage chairs and the accessories that go with them. The chairs may be considered by many to be of high quality.

OTA World offers customers the opportunity to purchase a comfortable massage chair that supports a healthy lifestyle and contributes to the customer’s ability to relax. These high-quality massage chairs are sold in upwards of 10 locations in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an OTA World Franchise

OTA World offers customers the ability to see and test several massage chairs in brands that they may recognize. Many places that sell massage chairs offer only one or two chairs to test. If a customer decides to order, their chair will be shipped directly from the warehouse. There may be no need for the franchisee to carry stock with this business model.

OTA World franchises may offer another benefit that is likely to attract customers. Customers can choose curbside delivery or have the chair installed in their homes with high-quality assembly service. The professional customer service team, combined with a thorough warranty plan, may add value to this product.

What Might Make an OTA World Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees at OTA World may be like any other business owner. At OTA World, franchisees will set goals for sales and service while seeking to keep expenses low and sales high. Not all sales months will be the same for the OTA World franchisee; costs could vary from season to season depending on the franchise's location and the local rental costs. Utilities and administrative costs will be higher in some areas than in others. Franchises will also differ in their store layouts and opening plans, so costs for furniture, renovations of the building, and signage will vary. Some OTA World stores will open with more staff than others. Each franchisee makes decisions that will guide the quality of the service while remaining within the franchise guidelines.

To be part of the OTA World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an OTA World Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OTA World franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the OTA World brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.