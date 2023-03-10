Oxygen Yoga & Fitness

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness

Yoga and fitness classes
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$300K - $450K
Units as of 2022
64 25.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in British Columbia, Canada, Oxygen Yoga & Fitness offers both modern yoga and fitness classes in a well-equipped studio. Oxygen Yoga & Fitness members may benefit from exercises that increase calorie burn, improve flexibility, and enhance detoxification in clients’ bodies.

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness may be a productive franchise to open. In 2016, the brand expanded into Alberta and Saskatchewan. The brand later opened dozens more locations across Canada afterwards. Oxygen Yoga & Fitness is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Franchise

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness’ primary focus is to provide fitness classes and exercises that help its members to feel and look better than when they came in. The brand may achieve this by offering mind, body, and spiritual support. If you are passionate about yoga and fitness exercises and looking to invest, becoming an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchise may be a viable move.

Opening an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive fitness industry.

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Franchise?

The technology used at the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness studio is modern. With FAR Infrared classes, members may benefit from over 20 different fitness classes, enjoy added benefits, and support instructors to assist with completing goals.

To be part of the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the startup, equipment, and inventory if you meet their qualifications.

How to Open an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Franchise 

As is the case with any business opportunity, you should research Oxygen Yoga & Fitness to ensure that the business will thrive in your community. While it is true that healthy competition is necessary for your brand’s success, too much of it could pose a problem moving forward.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness company throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Oxygen Yoga & Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Yoga Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Oxygen Yoga and Fitness Inc.
Leadership
Jennifer Hamilton, CEO
Corporate Address
3101-1201 Marinaside Crescent
Vancouver, BC V6Z2V2
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oxygen Yoga & Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$46,500
Initial Investment
$300,000 - $450,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Oxygen Yoga & Fitness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Oxygen Yoga & Fitness.

Burn Boot Camp

Women's fitness centers
Ranked #132
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing