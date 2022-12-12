Packhorse Moving

Moving services
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$35K - $85K
Units as of 2024
5 Increase 400.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Packhorse Moving

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded 2020
Leadership Ryan Ferrier, Founder
Corporate Address 2093 Philadelphia Pike, #8181
Claymont, DE 19703
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 5 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Packhorse Moving franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$10,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$35,000 - $85,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
$1,500/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Packhorse Moving offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Packhorse Moving has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
