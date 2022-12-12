- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$753K - $1.5M
- Units as of 2025
-
76 5.6% over 3 years
Pancheros Mexican Grill was the dream child of Rodney Anderson. After spending time in local taquerias while studying for his MBA in Chicago, he realized there was a shortage of quality burrito makers. To fill this gap, Anderson opened his restaurant in Iowa City, Iowa in 1992. Pancheros Mexican Grill has grown from its humble roots to over 70 locations throughout the United States. Of those, more than 40 of them are franchised locations.
Pancheros Mexican Grill offers homemade burrito bowls, fresh-pressed tacos, tortillas, quesadillas, queso, and salads. Pancheros Mexican Grill seeks potential franchisees with an innovative mindset for single or multi-unit franchise licenses. A franchisee should ideally yearn to bridge the burrito demand in their community, just as Anderson did several decades ago.
Why You May Want to Start a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise
Pancheros Mexican Grill serves homemade Mexican fare prepared fresh in-house daily. As a franchisee, you may offer a simple, easy-to-master menu. Servings are typically deli-style. Customers may enjoy the large portions and ability to customize their meals.
Your Pancheros Mexican Grill will most likely feature a display line of the freshest ingredients, emphasizing menu items prepared in-house. The Pancheros Mexican Grill restaurant model has been operating for more than 30 years, depicting a warm, high-energy, industrial branding and décor.
Pancheros Mexican Grill customers are dedicated to the 'Fresh-Mex' concept and the one-of-a-kind environment.
What Might Make a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Pancheros Mexican Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Pancheros Mexican Grill's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The Mexican food that Pancheros Mexican Grill offers is not a seasonal product. With this in mind, you may be able to reach a diverse, devoted demographic. Although overhead costs, particularly during startup, are high, you and your staff can grow within your exclusive territory. The franchisor's proven tools and models include training, site selection, promotion and marketing, facility design or remodeling, and ongoing education.
How To Open a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise
To get started with Pancheros Mexican Grill, submit an inquiry form. Pancheros Mexican Grill may email an official franchise application to you, and a franchise development officer may get in touch once your suitability has been approved. Part of the induction process for a new franchisee with Pancheros Mexican Grill will involve examining their latest Franchise Disclosure Document.
Your Pancheros Mexican Grill development officer will assist with any questions you may have before going through on-the-job training alongside relevant classes. At the corporate restaurant in Coralville, Iowa, new franchisees are taken through discovery day. You'll spend time in an operational Pancheros Mexican Grill while interacting with current franchisees before beginning preparations for your restaurant's grand opening day.
Company Overview
About Pancheros Mexican Grill
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1995 (30 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|26
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|76 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Pancheros Mexican Grill franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$30,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$752,500 - $1,537,500
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$1,000,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$500,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%-3%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|Pancheros Mexican Grill offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
|Third Party Financing
|Pancheros Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|120 hours
|Classroom Training
|16 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pancheros Mexican Grill landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pancheros Mexican Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pancheros Mexican Grill.
Schlotzsky's
- description
- Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Moe's Southwest Grill
- description
- Mexican food
Jersey Mike's Subs
- description
- Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Baya Bar
- description
- Acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls; smoothies, juices, avocado toast, coffee
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
4 Reasons Why Local Entrepreneurship Is the Secret Weapon of Great Franchises
Community-driven leaders not only strengthen customer relationships but also innovate and elevate the brand, proving that the best franchises are built on the foundation of trust, collaboration and local intuition.
Thinking About Scaling From a Single Unit to Multi-Unit Ownership? Here's What You Need to Know.
Scaling from a single franchise location to multiple units demands new systems, deeper trust and a shift in how you lead.
After 14 Years as an RN, She Opened the Business She Always Wanted to See — And Reached $1.3 Million
Rachel Wommack knew there had to be a better way to care for seniors, so she launched a business and proved it.
Want to Own a Franchise? This 3-Tier Approach Can Help You Choose Wisely.
Instead of trying to find the magic unicorn franchise to match an individual, flip the script. Check out the 3 tiers that largely determine successful franchise businesses.
This Franchise Gives Veterans a $40,000 Head Start to Build Generational Wealth — No Fee Required
PJ's Coffee launched its Veteran Franchise License Giveaway nearly a decade ago to help military vets transition to civilian life through entrepreneurship.
These Are the Top Cleaning Franchises in 2025 — With Startup Costs As Low As $5,000
These top-ranked cleaning franchises combine steady demand, low startup costs and recurring revenue to offer some of the most accessible business opportunities today.