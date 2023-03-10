Real-life can be boring, and sometimes, playing a game with unpredictable odds is just the thing we need to feel alive again. Paniq Room is an escape room brand that immerses customers into real-life mysteries to captivate and challenge them.

Co-founded in Hungary, in 2011 by Akos Gabossy, Paniq Room made history as the first international escape room chain. Using décor, service, themes, and stories that challenge players to engage in games, Paniq Room believes it knows how to set off a tsunami of fantastic entertainment.

Players may love Paniq Room escape rooms for their ability to captivate and excite with mysteries, brainteasers, and unrivaled customer service.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Paniq Room has opened several locations in the United States and beyond.

Why You May Want To Start a Paniq Room Franchise

If you like to think outside the box and believe that entertainment should enrich lives, opening a Paniq Room franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. For franchisees, Paniq Room offers two franchise types; single-unit franchise and area development franchises.

Potential franchisees should love new opportunities, have a good work ethic, and good customer service skills. Having entertainment experience may not be necessary, and franchisees can come from all walks of life.

Research suggests that customers trust big and reputable brands, and opening a Paniq Room franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. As the escape room industry grows, notable brands may control a huge market share, and Paniq Room believes it offers a solid growth model.

What Might Make a Paniq Room Franchise a Good Choice?

Paniq Room has an international presence and, as an industry leader, may be well-placed to take advantage of the rising demand for real-life entertainment. At Paniq Room, players may always get their money's worth when they play with family, friends, or colleagues. Paniq Room encourages teams to rely on their unique talents and skills to overcome the escape room tricks.

Paniq Room emphasizes its ability to evolve to customer needs in ways that will keep them coming back. Franchisees should expect to keep operations at their Paniq Room location in tip-top shape to satisfy customer expectations and upgrade game themes to keep things vibrant every year.

To be part of the Paniq Room team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Paniq Room Franchise

Paniq Room tries to streamline the franchise process by providing training to franchisees. The brand is prepared to provide you with knowledge, support, and unit design to ensure that you meet customer expectations.

As you decide if opening a Paniq Room franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Paniq franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for the Paniq franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.