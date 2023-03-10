Park Inn by Radisson

The Radisson Hotel Group includes various well-known, reputable hotel brands that cater to a wide range of clients. The Park Inn by Radisson chain started life in 1986. It now belongs to the internationally known Radisson Hotel Group. The original Radisson hotel was in downtown Minneapolis, and the group still has its headquarters in Minnesota, from where it continues to expand from its origins in 1938.

A Park Inn by Radisson franchise may offer affordable, comfortable, and attractive accommodation in convenient locations. You can find a Park Inn by Radisson in Moscow, Russia, or Williamsburg, Virginia. The Park Inn by Radisson brand is recognized worldwide - Radisson operates in over 120 countries and is seeking to become a stronger competitor in the United States market.

Why You May Want To Start a Park Inn by Radisson Franchise

Franchisees work closely with Radisson and must share Radisson's commitment to customer satisfaction. Franchisees are required to have an elegant, proactive approach to the hotel business and dedication to the values that Radisson upholds. 

The group's relationship with its franchisees is governed by trust, responsibility, and accountability. The Radisson Hotel Group has a mentality based on team effort, so franchisees must be team players with highly developed people skills. The relationship between Park Inn by Radisson and its franchisees is highly dynamic. Many Radisson hotel franchisees have more than one hotel in the group. Multiple franchise locations illustrate that Radisson is dedicated to creating opportunities for growth for its team members.

What Might Make a Park Inn by Radisson Franchise a Good Choice?

The hotel business is competitive, and a recognized brand must live up to the standards that the chain and the clients expect. Radisson spends a lot of time and effort ensuring that all of its hotels meet the demanded requirements. The Park Inn by Radisson brand strives to consist of modern, attractively decorated hotels that offer the guests a warm, stress-free, vibrant atmosphere at an affordable price. Guests enjoy a wide range of facilities that help make their stay more comfortable.

To be part of the Park Inn by Radisson franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees.

How To Open a Park Inn by Radisson Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Park Inn by Radisson franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Park Inn by Radisson franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Park Inn by Radisson franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Park Inn by Radisson

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Radisson Hotel Group, Americas
Leadership
Jim Alderman, CEO
Corporate Address
701 Carlson Pkwy., #300, MS 4001
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
700
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
142 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Park Inn by Radisson franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$2,662,774 - $15,317,727
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
47-65 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Park Inn by Radisson landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

