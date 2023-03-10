PickUp USA Fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$533K - $1.2M
Units as of 2021
7 40.0% over 3 years
Pickup USA Fitness is headquartered in Pasadena, California. It was founded in 2011 as a business promoting fitness by focusing on basketball. They began offering franchises in 2016 and have opened several franchises in the United States. They are looking to further expand their operations.

At PickUp USA Fitness, members can play full basketball games, participate in group or private training, or use the weight and cardio rooms. Fitness is key at PickUp USA Fitness, and members may love that its workouts are run through basketball.

Why You May Want To Start a PickUp USA Fitness Franchise 

Basketball may be a good choice as a focal point for your PickUp USA Fitness franchise. It is a popular sport that members can play at all levels of skill. PickUp USA Fitness should offer a friendly and fun atmosphere. Members range from people who are entirely new to the sport to people who have played for years. The aim is to get fit through enjoyment and mutual support. 

Members complement their basketball skills by using the joined fitness rooms. The fitness rooms contain a wide range of training equipment that may help the member reach peak condition while still being a part of the PickUp USA Fitness atmosphere.

As a franchisee, you will be running your PickUp USA Fitness franchise yourself, so it will certainly help if you are a basketball fan. An ideal franchisee should be an enthusiastic motivator and dynamic team leader who has excellent people skills. As a franchisee, they will subscribe to PickUp USA Fitness's values and build a dedicated group of members who encourage each other.

What Might Make a PickUp USA Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a PickUp USA Fitness franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the PickUp USA Fitness franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a PickUp USA Fitness Franchise

As you decide if opening a PickUp USA Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community and that your community can provide staff to run your center. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

PickUp USA Fitness recognizes that running a franchise will mean a lot of work. However, the brand's catchphrase is "work but no guesswork." PickUp USA Fitness is behind its franchisees and offers a comprehensive support program that may assist the franchisee at all times. The PickUp USA Fitness operations team will help you find your premises, set up your gym, and assist with marketing and operations. A complete training program may teach you everything you need to know.

Company Overview

About PickUp USA Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2011
Parent Company
PickUp USA Franchise Co.
Leadership
Jordan Meinster, President
Corporate Address
556 S. Fair Oaks Ave., #101
Pasadena, CA 91105
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PickUp USA Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$533,266 - $1,150,054
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
PickUp USA Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
78 hours
Classroom Training
46 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
