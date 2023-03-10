Signing out of account, Standby...
Please Hold was founded by Carlos Garcia, who believes he came up with better on-hold experiences. In 1994, Garcia officially started the company that may have been first to provide customized on-hold message services. Today, Please Hold aims to improve its marketing tools through professional on-hold recordings and advanced audio messages.
Since opening its first franchise in 2020, Please Hold plans to expand with new franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its services comprise professional voicemail greeting recordings, on-hold messages with music, and voice-overs.
Why You May Want to Start a Please Hold Franchise
With new businesses emerging, Please Hold may expand further by using its advanced customized on-hold tools to reach out to many customers. Franchisees from all backgrounds who appreciate the unique concept and the Please Hold core values may be well suited for this franchise opportunity.
Please Hold is looking for passionate and creative individuals who are willing to bring something different to the business community with excellent management, sales, marketing, and customer service skills. Ideal franchisees should also be social and able to interact with different business owners. A background in advertising would also be an advantage.
What Might Make a Please Hold Franchise a Good Choice?
After years of creating business communication solutions, Please Hold believes it stands out from the rest due to its experienced leadership team that has established a brand that incorporates various facets of on-hold advertising. Please Hold has worked to improve business performance over the years through these facets.
A franchisee’s typical day includes spending time with business owners, building customer loyalty, and preparing upcoming on-hold messages and audio recordings. However, absentee ownership is allowed. This may allow you to hire a manager to handle the day-to-day operations of your Please Hold franchise.
To be part of the Please Hold team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open a Please Hold Franchise
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Please Hold brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research.
Before you make any financial commitment or sign an agreement with Please Hold, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Please Hold franchising team.
Also, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity, research the brand and your local area to see if a Please Hold franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Please Hold franchise.
Company Overview
About Please Hold
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 1994
- Leadership
- Carlos Garcia, President
- Corporate Address
-
12881 S.W. 117th St.
Miami, FL 33186
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Please Hold franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
- Initial Investment
- $47,750 - $70,800
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Ongoing Support
-
Toll-Free LineOnline SupportField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
- No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
