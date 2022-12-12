Poke I Love You

Poke bowls
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$173K - $286K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Poke I Love You

Industry Food
Related Categories Poke, Food: Quick Service, Asian Food
Founded 2022
Leadership Burhan Cosar, CEO
Corporate Address 13612 W. State Rd. 84
Davie, FL 33325

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Poke I Love You franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$173,200 - $285,700
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Poke I Love You has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 46 hours
Classroom Training 8 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Poke I Love You.

Kumon

description
Supplemental education

Ginger Sushi Boutique

description
Sushi

Schlotzsky's

description
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads

How Do You Roll?

description
Asian food

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This LGBTQ+ CEO Built a Brand on Honesty. It Started With One Personal Video.

I spent years helping people show the heart behind their business — but I wasn't showing mine, and the day I finally did changed how I lead.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders

Leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about being willing to grow, listen and lead with intention.

By Gigi Schweikert
Franchise

World Franchise Day Debuts With a Mission to Spotlight Local Businesses

Franchise leaders in more than 40 countries are marking the inaugural World Franchise Day on June 11 to celebrate the small business owners behind the world's biggest brands.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A.I. Could Destroy the Power of Video Marketing — But Only If We Allow It

From emotional franchisee stories to leadership testimonials, real video still works — but only if people believe it's real.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

Leadership, Flexibility, Fulfillment — How Women Are Using Franchise Ownership to Build Entrepreneurial Careers

New research from Kiddie Academy shows that a majority of women who become franchise owners report greater happiness, confidence and balance than they had in prior roles.

By Jeff Brazier
Franchise

She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million in Year 1

With nearly $40,000 in first-week sales and $1 million in her first year, DeSario Turner's story is a blueprint for success.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing