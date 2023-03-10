Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero

Chicken
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$1.3M - $2.5M
Units as of 2022
353 2.3% over 3 years
Pollo Campero may be a well-established participant in the restaurant business. Starting as a small restaurant in Guatemala with a single location back in 1971, it has since expanded internationally. Pollo Campero began franchising in 2001, selecting Dallas, Texas to be the center of its United States operations. The primary focus of its United States expansion plan is the southeast, but franchise opportunities exist nationwide.

There are several Pollo Campero franchises in the United States to go along with several dozen international locations.

Pollo Campero offers a wide variety of fried or grilled chicken dishes. They believe that everything they offer is flavorful and unique. Hungry for more? Let's dig a little deeper into Pollo Campero.

Why You May Want To Start a Pollo Campero Franchise

Pollo Campero is looking for hands-on franchisees who will be passionate about their job. You should have leadership skills, business acumen, and be community-minded. A Pollo Campero restaurant is expected to emphasize service, kindness, and inclusivity.

As a franchisee, you will share the values of Pollo Campero and maintain the high standards that the business expects. You will oversee the day-to-day running of your restaurant and keep a cool head when under pressure.

What Might Make a Pollo Campero Franchise a Good Choice?

Pollo Campero believes it offers tried and trusted recipes that ensure that its dishes are top-notch. The company likes to assert that it is still family-based but, through its franchisees, the “family” has grown much larger. A Pollo Campero restaurant may become part of the local community and offers friendly, welcoming service to all. A potential family favorite, Pollo Campero has striven to build a strong reputation for quality.

To be part of the Pollo Campero team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pollo Campero Franchise

A Pollo Campero franchise may have the advantage of its well-known name, but you should still look carefully at the local competition to make sure there's a demand for this restaurant in your chosen area. Make sure, too, that there are people available to work with you. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pollo Campero franchising team questions.

The considerable experience that Pollo Campero has gained over the years is reflected in the comprehensive training program. This includes a discovery day at company headquarters in Dallas, Texas. This may give you the opportunity to take a close look at the operation and clear up any doubts that you might have. The idea of family underscores everything that's important to Pollo Campero. As a franchisee, you could become part of the Pollo Campero "family" and enjoy all the support that their team offers. Don't chicken out on this exciting opportunity!

Company Overview

About Pollo Campero

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Campero USA Corp.
Leadership
Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director
Corporate Address
12404 Park Central Dr., #250
Dallas, TX 75251
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Central America, South America

# of Units
353 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pollo Campero franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$1,287,250 - $2,491,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pollo Campero has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pollo Campero ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #199 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #13 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
