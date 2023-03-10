Pollo Campero may be a well-established participant in the restaurant business. Starting as a small restaurant in Guatemala with a single location back in 1971, it has since expanded internationally. Pollo Campero began franchising in 2001, selecting Dallas, Texas to be the center of its United States operations. The primary focus of its United States expansion plan is the southeast, but franchise opportunities exist nationwide.

There are several Pollo Campero franchises in the United States to go along with several dozen international locations.

Pollo Campero offers a wide variety of fried or grilled chicken dishes. They believe that everything they offer is flavorful and unique. Hungry for more? Let's dig a little deeper into Pollo Campero.

Why You May Want To Start a Pollo Campero Franchise

Pollo Campero is looking for hands-on franchisees who will be passionate about their job. You should have leadership skills, business acumen, and be community-minded. A Pollo Campero restaurant is expected to emphasize service, kindness, and inclusivity.

As a franchisee, you will share the values of Pollo Campero and maintain the high standards that the business expects. You will oversee the day-to-day running of your restaurant and keep a cool head when under pressure.

What Might Make a Pollo Campero Franchise a Good Choice?

Pollo Campero believes it offers tried and trusted recipes that ensure that its dishes are top-notch. The company likes to assert that it is still family-based but, through its franchisees, the “family” has grown much larger. A Pollo Campero restaurant may become part of the local community and offers friendly, welcoming service to all. A potential family favorite, Pollo Campero has striven to build a strong reputation for quality.

To be part of the Pollo Campero team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pollo Campero Franchise

A Pollo Campero franchise may have the advantage of its well-known name, but you should still look carefully at the local competition to make sure there's a demand for this restaurant in your chosen area. Make sure, too, that there are people available to work with you. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pollo Campero franchising team questions.

The considerable experience that Pollo Campero has gained over the years is reflected in the comprehensive training program. This includes a discovery day at company headquarters in Dallas, Texas. This may give you the opportunity to take a close look at the operation and clear up any doubts that you might have. The idea of family underscores everything that's important to Pollo Campero. As a franchisee, you could become part of the Pollo Campero "family" and enjoy all the support that their team offers. Don't chicken out on this exciting opportunity!